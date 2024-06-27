S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints

U.S. stocks are pointing to a higher start as investors digest the latest jobs and GDP data from the US and disappointing guidance from Micron Technologies. The mood is cautious ahead of tomorrow’s core PCE data tomorrow.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 2:36 PM
100USD_buildings
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.16% at 39065

S&P futures 0.02% at 5478

Nasdaq futures -0.01% at 19744

In Europe

FTSE -0.08% at 8222

Dax 0.22% at 18204

  • Continuing jobless claims rise to the highest level since 2021
  • Stocks muted ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data
  • Micron Technology's outlook disappoints dragging chip stocks lower
  • Oil rises as geopolitical tensions offset demand concerns

Continuous jobless hit multi-year high

U.S. stocks are pointing to a higher start as investors digest the latest jobs and GDP data from the US and disappointing guidance from Micron Technologies. The mood is cautious ahead of tomorrow’s core PCE data tomorrow.

Initial jobless claims came in weaker than expected at 233K, down from 236K. Continuing claims, which are a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, rose to 1.84 million in the week ending June 15th, their highest level since the end of 2021. This data is considered a warning sign that it takes longer for unemployed people to find a job.

The data suggests that hiring has slowed significantly as unemployment ticked up to 4% for the first time in two years. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly warned of labour market risk. She considered the labour market to be reaching a crucial point where further softening could lead to a rise in joblessness.

A weaker jobs market could encourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sooner rather than later. The data comes as US households’ pandemic savings are dwindling and delinquencies are rising.

Meanwhile, Q1 GDP was revised higher to 1.4% annualised, up from 1.3%, and the core PCE index was also revised higher to 3.7%, up from 3.6.

Corporate news

Micron Technologies is set to open 6% lower after the chipmaker unveiled a disappointing current quarter outlook. Given the surge in enthusiasm surrounding AI, the company faced high expectations.

Levi Strauss is expected to open over 16% lower after the jeans manufacturer posted a miss in Q2 revenue amid weak demand at dockers for its Chino's brand.

Walgreens Boots is set to open almost 5% lower after the pharmacy chain cut its fiscal 2024 guidance amid a deteriorating retail environment and said that it would close more stores.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 is consolidating below its record at 5516. The consolidation has brought the RSI out of overbought territory. While the index has fallen below its near-term rising trendline, the longer-term trendline remains intact. Buyers will look to rise above 5500 and 5516 to fresh record highs. Support can be seen at 5400, the mid June low and the rising trendline support.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rise

The USD is falling after mixed data. Continuing claims point to a weakness in the labour market. However, Q1 core PCE was hotter than expected at 3.7%.

EUR/USD is rising amid a weaker USD and despite eurozone economic sentiment coming in weaker than expected. Economic sentiment in the region softened in June to 95.9, down from 96. The data comes after weak data from Germany this week, which raised concerns over the outlook for the region and its economic recovery.

USD/JPY is falling from the 38-year high of 169.90 reached overnight. Stronger-than-expected Japanese retail sales have helped to boost the yen, although it remains in intervention territory. The pair has risen to levels last seen in 1986 on Fed-BoJ divergence.

Oil hovers around a 2-month high

Oil prices are inching higher on Thursday as concerns over supply disruption as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East offset demand worries after a surprise build in US inventor ease.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, stockpiles rose by 3.6 million barrels, well above the expected drawdown of 2.9 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles also rose by 2.7 million barrels, compared with an expected 4 million drawdown.

The ramping up of geopolitical risk in the Middle East has pushed demand worries lower. Tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have escalated in recent weeks amid fears that the war could start to draw in other major oil producers, such as Iran.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Today 01:30 PM
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data
Today 11:03 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

100USD_buildings
S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:36 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 01:41 PM
      USA flag
      Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as Nvidia rebounds & Fed speakers are in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 25, 2024 01:57 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 01:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.