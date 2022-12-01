S&P digesting market’s (over)reaction to Powell speech

Perhaps the markets were not expecting the Fed Chair to explicitly imply that the FOMC will indeed hike by 50bps in December

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 1, 2022 11:47 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

There was always going to be fireworks around Powell’s speech and so it proved last night. You already know what happened, but what caught my attention was the outsized rally on the stock markets, compared to everything else, with the dollar’s corresponding drop being – as it should have – more contained.

So, I was a bit surprised by the reaction of the stock markets and wonder if investors overreacted a little?

Powell’s comments were not too dissimilar to what most of his FOMC colleagues have been saying recently. You would have thought that the market may have priced in a 50-basis point rate hike for December by now given the generally less hawkish comments from many Fed officials, and CPI and a few other inflation pointers to back that. But the way the US indices rallied suggests that wasn’t the case. Perhaps the markets were not expecting the Fed Chair to explicitly imply that the FOMC will indeed hike by 50bps in December, a slowdown and thus a pivot from the recent 75bps hikes. Powell also said that the Fed doesn’t “want to overtighten, which is why we are slowing down,” but ruled out cutting rates soon.

Overall, his comments were more dovish than his previous speech, but the market should have expected this, is what I am trying to get at. Anyway, the important thing is always the market reaction from a trading point of view, than what x, y or z have said. After Wednesday’s Powell-inspired big moves, some sideways, choppy price action or consolidation should be expected now. But remember, anything can happen, so remain flexible to change your view on the market at any moment.

Interestingly, the S&P closed right at the bearish trend line that connects the previous highs seen this year. It comes in around 4075 to 4080. This is now the pivotal area for the market. Last week’s high is at 4042, which is also roughly where the 200-day moving average comes into play. The bulls will certainly want the market to hold above this area now. A decisive move below here would pave the way for a re-test of the support trend of the bull channel around 4985.

S&P 500

For as long as the S&P holds above any of these levels, the bulls will remain happy. The shallower the pullback, the better the odds of the market moving further higher.

The bears, meanwhile, will need to defend this bearish trend line and push the market back below the 200 day, if they want to keep this year’s bearish trend intact now that we are heading into the final month of the year. While aggressive bearish traders might be looking for trades around this trend line, the more conservative bears will want to see the breakdown of the bullish channel for confirmation now – especially in light of the big recovery. The 3936 level is now the line in the sand. A potential move below here in the coming days would invalidate the bullish trend of recent higher highs and higher lows.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Powell US500 Indices Stock indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Powell articles

EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 12, 2025 08:13 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 29, 2025 07:58 PM
      Research
      Relentless USD rally extends after Powell hints at slower pace of cuts
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 14, 2024 09:39 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: Intensifying Uptrend, Where's the Next Resistance?
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 11, 2024 08:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.