S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after core PCE cools

US stocks are heading modestly higher, stabilizing from yesterday’s sell-off as investors weigh up core PCE data and lingering trade tariff worries. Core PCE eased to 2.6% YoY, from 2.9% in December. The mood could remain cautious ahead of Trump's trade tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports starting Monday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:36 PM
US_flag_map_eye
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.45% at 43414

S&P futures 0.22% at 5877

Nasdaq futures 0.10% at 20569

In Europe

FTSE 0.50% at 8796

Dax  -1% at 22449

  • Core PCE eased to 2.6% YoY from 2.9%
  • Trump trade tariffs on Mexico, Canada & China set for Monday
  • Nvidia extends losses after earnings this week
  • Oil falls for first month since November

Stocks inch higher after inflation data

US stocks are heading modestly higher, stabilizing from yesterday’s sell-off as investors weigh up core PCE data and lingering trade tariff worries.

US core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation, eased in January, offering some relief after a string of data suggesting that price pressures were heating up. Core PCE rose 0.3% MoM in line with December and eased to 2.6% annually from an upwardly revised 2.9% in December. This marks the smallest annual increase in 2021.

The data suggests some relief on the inflation front amid signs that it's reversing. The Fed has said that it wants to see a meaningful cooling in inflation before it begins raising interest rates again, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's policies on inflation and the US economy.

The market is looking past the personal spending figures, which showed a 0.2% decline instead of the expected 0.1% increase. This comes after retail sales figures were significantly weaker than expected, and consumer confidence fell.

Meanwhile, the mood is cautious ahead of the weekend, with Trump’s trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China set to start or ramp up on Monday. China has vowed all necessary measures against US tariffs as it faces a further 10% tariff on Monday, raising worries of escalating trade wars.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Corporate news

Nvidia is falling, extending yesterday's 8.5% decline, which saw $247 billion wiped from its market value as investors continued to weigh up Q4 earnings.

Crypto-related stocks such as Strategy, Coinbase, and Riot platforms are falling sharply, tracking the slide in Bitcoin as risk sentiment sours. Bitcoin has fallen below 80 KA, a three-month low.

Dell fell after the group predicted it would post a drop in adjusted gross margins in its fiscal 2026 year.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

After falling sharply from the 6130 record high, the S&P 500 broke below the 5915 support with a bearish engulfing candle. This combined with the RSI below 50, keeps sellers hopeful of further losses. Sellers will look to take out the 5850 low to extend losses towards 5785, the 2025 low. Any recovery would need to rise above 5915 to extend gains towards 6000, the 50 SSMA and round number.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, EUR/USD rises

The USD is unchanged following the mixed data, holding onto modest gains. The USD is set to rise across the week, marking the first weekly rise after three weeks of losses as the USD prived to be the safe haven of choice this week.

EUR/USD is rising after German inflation rose 0.4% month on month in February after falling 0.2% in January. On an annual basis, CPI held steady at 2.3%, although the harmonised index of consumer prices rose by 0.6% MoM, more than the 0.5% expected. The ECB is still expected to cut interest rates next week.

GBP/USD is unchanged as the market failed to react to Kier Starmer’s meeting with President Trump, where the US president revived hopes of a US-UK trade deal.

Oil posts first monthly loss since November

Oil prices are falling, giving back some of yesterday's 2.5% gains. Oil is still on track to lose over 1.4% this week, marking the sixth straight weekly decline. Oil is on track for its 1st monthly drop since November as markets brace for trade tariffs and prepare for OPEC+ increased production plans from April.

The prospect of trade tariffs starting on Fridays raises concerns over the economic outlook and, therefore, the demand outlook for oil. The prospect of a slowing demand outlook comes at the same time that OPEC plus could be looking to increase its oil production quota, which had been delayed from the end of last year.

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500 Oil USD

Latest market news

View more
Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?
Today 02:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can US stocks rebound after Nvidia- and tariffs-driven drop?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
Today 09:36 AM
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM
Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
Today 12:54 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_NYC
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Nvidia's earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 26, 2025 01:30 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 25, 2025 02:38 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 24, 2025 01:30 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 14, 2025 02:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.