Some progress for Enterprise Inns

Shares of UK-based pub operator, Enterprise Inns, went up today (13th May) following the release of the company’s first-half results. For the six months ended […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2014 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares of UK-based pub operator, Enterprise Inns, went up today (13th May) following the release of the company’s first-half results.

For the six months ended 31st March, Enterprise Inns took revenue of £308m, down from £312m in the same period last year.

Like-for-like net income (representing like-for-like gross profits across its pubs), however, increased by around 1%, at some £180m. 

That marks a change from the decline posted in the same period the prior year and also represents its third sequential quarter of like-for-like net income growth.

Growth in the period was partly thanks to decent trading in its businesses in the south (notably in and around London), where net income grew 2.7% at £77m.

Meanwhile, the company’s net profit came in at £37m, an increase over the prior year’s figure of £25m – predominantly helped by lower exceptional property charges.

Enterprise Inns’ numbers are hardly mind-blowing but…

It shows progress, given the difficulties faced by the company (and indeed the overall pub industry) over the recent past.

Weighed by a heavy debt load, together with a rise in the number of its Publicans going out of business as tough conditions persisted, it wasn’t that long ago that questions abounded regarding the future of Enterprise Inns.

Faced with said difficulties, the company embarked on a number of turnaround initiatives – such as moving to dispose of underperforming pubs and reinvesting for refurbishments as it looked to boost sales.

In the first half of this year, the company disposed of 129 pubs, garnering some £40m in proceeds; and a gradual reduction in its debt means that the company’s net debt now stands at £2.5bn (as at March), down from £2.7bn last year and £3bn in 2011.

Meanwhile, improving trading conditions have helped drive a reduction in business failures – down 16% versus the previous year.

Of course, the company’s shares reflect its progress over the last few quarters – up some 32% over the last year (though down 13% from a peak in January).

To be sure, the company still has a long road ahead, but, a notable return to growth in the long term seems less far-fetched now.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.