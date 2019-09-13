Silver wins the Gold for Biggest Loser

The precious metal is down nearly 10% since September 4th.

September 13, 2019 5:37 PM

Silver wins the Gold for Biggest Loser

Silver closed down almost 3.5% today near 17.50 as it continued its selloff from the blow off top at 19.62.  The precious metal is down nearly 10% since September 4th

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Silver had been in an uptrend since mid-June.  On August 27th, silver opened at 17.63 and began rising towards the top of the channel trendline.  Once it broke the rising trendline, it rapidly moved to 19.60 on September 4th.  Silver opened on September 5th and reversed, selling off just as quickly as it bid up.   This is called a blow-off top and many times occurs because of FOMO (fear of missing out).  It then moved lower into the rising channel, thus creating a false breakout.  Many times, if a false breakout occurs on one side of the channel, price tests the other side of the channel, which is what happened here.  Today, price broke below the channel and closed near 17.50.   Interestingly, the move higher from 17.60 to 19.60 took 7 trading days.  The selloff from those highs back to todays 17.50 area took 7 trading days.   This entire move was extremely symmetric. 

Silver has pulled back to the 38.2% retracement level from the lows on May 27th to the highs on September 4th.  It now sits in a large support range between 16.50 and 17.50.

On a daily chart, the Gold/Silver ratio put in an AB=CD move.  Price overshot the target with the breakout of Silver and has since reversed, running into previous support (which now acts as resistance) near 85.50.  The next strong resistance level comes in between 87.50 and 88.30.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, the gold/silver ratio has put in an inverted head and shoulders pattern and has broken the neckline today.  To get the target for this formation, take the distance from the neckline to the head, and add it to the breakout level.  The target is near 88.30.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If the Gold/Silver ratio were to reach the 88.30 level:

1)      Gold would have to move higher at a faster pace than Silver

Or

2)      Silver would have to drop at a faster pace than Gold (as it has been doing)

Watch over the next few trading days for the possibility of Silver to continue moving lower toward the lower end of support zone at 16.50, which could also push the Gold/Silver ratio higher.  Resistance in Silver comes in at September 10th low near 17.75.


Related tags: Commodities Forex Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.