Silver struggles at downtrend littered with reversal patterns

Silver’s been on a nice run recently, benefitting from an easing of concerns towards the trajectory for US economy. But with the move stalling ahead of levels where it's struggled in the past, and with major risk events approaching fast, are we on the cusp of yet another bearish reversal?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 28, 2024 6:54 AM
Market chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Silver has rallied 14% from the early August lows
  • It has been extremely correlated with other industrial metals such as copper over the past month, suggesting it’s more a play on the global economy
  • Silver rally stalls at downtrend that’s sparked bearish reversals in the past

Overview

Silver’s been on a nice run recently, benefitting from an easing of concerns towards the trajectory for global US economy.  That’s because unlike gold which has been heavily influenced by movements in the US dollar and bond yields, silver has been extremely correlated with copper futures over the past month, another industrial metal closely tied to economic activity.

While concerns have eased recently, we’re about to receive a whole bunch of economic data that could easily see them flare again next week. Perhaps unsurprisingly, silver has struggled to extend the bullish reversal sparked by Jerome Powell’s speech last Friday, wobbling ahead of downtrend resistance dating back to the highs struck this year.

Silver looking at another bearish reversal?

Silver Aug 28 2024

When you look back to see how the silver price has interacted with this level previously, you can’t help but notice it’s littered with evening stars, bearish engulfing candles and key reversals, all notable topping patterns. It doesn’t like it.

With RSI (14) rolling over, warning of waning bullish momentum, I wonder whether we may see a similar outcome soon?  Wednesday’s candle, while incomplete, looms as a potential bearish engulfing, while the price is threatening to break out of the rising wedge it’s been in for several weeks.

For those keen to take on the short trade, you could sell now or wait for better levels slightly higher with a stop above Monday’s high for protection. The initial trade target would be $28.77, conditional on the price being able to break the 50-day moving average. If $28.77 were to give way, $28.046 and $27.269 are the next levels to consider.

If the trade moves in your favour, consider lowering your stop to entry level or lower, allowing for a free hit on downside.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Silver Trade Ideas Commodities

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

united_states_02
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:28 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 02:31 AM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 11:21 AM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 18, 2025 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.