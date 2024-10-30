Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance

Silver prices have stalled near multi-year highs with the bulls vulnerable into major resistance. Battle lines drawn on the XAG/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 30, 2024 7:50 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Silver Technical Forecast: XAG/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Silver breakout extends more than 14.5% off monthly low- key technical resistance in view
  • XAG/USD risk for exhaustion / price inflection into monthly cross- broader outlook remains constructive
  • Resistance 35.24-36.01 (key), 37.50/83, 41.36– Support 32.53, 31.49, 29.86-30.09 (key)

Silver prices have surged more than 46% since the start of the year with the recent breakout in XAG/USD now approaching long-term technical resistance. The focus is on a reaction into this key zone in the weeks ahead with the broader multi-year advance vulnerable into the monthly cross. Battle lines drawn on the silver weekly technical chart.

Silver Price Chart – XAG/USD Weekly

Silver Price Chart- XAG USD Weekly- SILVR Trade Outlook- XAGUSD Technical Forecast- 10-30-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAG/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: Silver prices have rallied nearly 32% off the August low with the multi-month advance now approaching a major technical confluence at 35.24-36.01 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2011 decline, the 2011 May weekly reversal close, and the 100% extension of the 2020 rally. Note that a last week’s Doji candle highlights the threat for potential exhaustion / price inflection into this region with the broader outlook vulnerable while below the upper parallels.

Initial weekly support now rests with the May high / 1.382% extension of the 2022 advance at 32.53 and is backed by the May high-close at 31.49. Broader bullish invalidation rests with the 2020 /2021 highs at 29.86-30.09- losses below this threshold would suggest a more significant high was registered.

A topside breach / close above 36.01 would threaten another accelerated advance with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the 2012 high / 200% extension at 37.49/83 and the August 2011 high-week close at 41.36.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The silver rally is now approaching confluent uptrend resistance and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable into the close of the month. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited o the median-line / 34.49 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 36.01 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.