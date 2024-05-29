Silver Outlook: Financial Asset Meets Green Agendas

Silver Outlook: The silver bull run has been in the headlines, but since when?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:51 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

  • Silver is trading near $32 per ounce, surpassing its highest levels in over 11-years

  • Increasing Silver demand is expected in alignment with global Green Agendas 

  • Exponential AI advancements are expected to boost silver demand potential

  • Technical Analysis: Key levels to watch

 

Since the sharp rebound of silver in 2020 near its $11 low, leading economists including Robert Kiyosaki, Mike Maloney, and Ray Dalio have highlighted the potential of silver as a robust investment, from both financial and environmental perspectives. The fundamental strengths of the metal, coupled with significant price action patterns throughout its chart history, have made silver an attractive investment opportunity since 2020.

Analyzing the Foundations of the Silver Bull Run:

Alignment with Global Green Agendas and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): From the agendas of the United Nations towards that of China and the UAE, extending from 2030 to 2060, silver is regarded for its key role in the advancement of sustainable plans. Its industrial applications align with:

  • Clean Energy Transition: Silver is essential in the production of solar panels and electric vehicles. Recent headlines highlight increased Chinese demand for solar panels, boosting silver premiums and reducing inventories.
  • Innovation and Renewable Technology: Silver's use in electronic devices and 5G networks supports innovation and sustainable technology initiatives.
  • Climate Action: Silver's role in water purification and treatment underscores its importance in climate mitigation efforts.

 

Monetary System Significance: the silver standard, along with that of gold have played a crucial role in shaping the grounds of our monetary system today, having the real and scarce store of value behind our currencies. With that fact, investors seek the precious metals as a hedge for the ever-growing inflationary pressures. In terms of affordability, silver is in the spotlight for the easier affordability over the yellow metal, sharpening its performance and demand levels.  

 

Correlation with Artificial Intelligence Trends: Silver, known for its exceptionally low electrical resistance among metals used in tech manufacturing, is poised to benefit from the exponential growth of AI. As AI technology advances, the demand for silver is expected to surge in tandem. Silver, along with palladium and platinum, plays a crucial role in powering the chips at the heart of AI technology. This essential function underscores the vast potential and increasing demand for these metals, driven by their critical contributions to the rapidly evolving tech industry.

 

 

Technical Analysis:

Silver Outlook: XAGUSD – Weekly Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

 

Silver Outlook XAGUSD_2024-05-29_14-54-28

 

Long-Term Bullish Perspective: Using the Fibonacci extension tool from the 2008 low, 2011 high, and 2020 low, silver is at the 50% extension level with a recent high of $32.52. A break above $34 is needed for further confirmation to reach the 61.8% level at $37.20, as it represents the 61.8% retracement zone between the chart’s all time high and low. Persistent bullish momentum may hold at $40, setting a round number checkpoint before potentially moving towards the $44.20 zone. Finally, breaking through the all-time-high 50 level, the metal can set new historical levels towards a three-digit-value.

 

Medium - Long-term Bearish Perspective: Supports are currently held near the 2020 high resistance levels between $30-$29. Further drops could regain bullish momentum at $28, with $26 as the next potential support in a more extreme bearish scenario.

 

The World’s leading economies, with China in the lead as the largest consumer, are increasingly incorporating silver within their industrial expansion trajectory, setting the metal on a high potential bull run. Contractionary policies and geo-political risks might halt the progress of the mentioned trends, yet the bullish potential of the metal can stay promising from an evergreen outlook.  

Related tags: Silver XAG USD Tech Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as treasury yields rise
Today 01:01 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Yen grinds lower into intervention territory
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
The Nikkei 225 has been added to my watch (out below) list
Today 06:30 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
Today 06:03 AM
The mild rebound for gold and copper wreaks of a dead-cat bounce
Today 04:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Gold nuggets
The mild rebound for gold and copper wreaks of a dead-cat bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:30 AM
    gold_05
    Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 22, 2024 11:53 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold, Silver Forecast: “Perfect Storm” Drives Gold and Silver to Cycle Highs – Where Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 21, 2024 03:55 PM
        gold_02
        Gold and Silver forecast: Metals hit fresh 2024 highs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 20, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.