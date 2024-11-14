Silver, NZD/USD: Quiet U.S. calendar provides window for countertrend squeezes

Silver and NZD/USD have plunged to fresh lows as higher U.S. rates and dollar strength dominate. But with a quiet calendar next week, the risk of a near-term short squeeze is rising. Key chart levels are in play, offering traders new opportunities on both sides of the market.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 14, 2024 10:57 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Silver and NZD/USD hit fresh lows, pressured by rising U.S. rates and strong dollar
  • Quiet economic calendar next week could allow for countertrend reversals
  • Key levels offer fresh trading opportunities on both the long and short sides

Overview

Silver and New Zealand dollar have been hammered by higher U.S. rates and relentless U.S. dollar strength, sliding to fresh lows on Thursday. While that environment is unlikely to change anytime soon, sitting near key levels on the charts, it provides fresh setups to play them from either the short or long-side.

After such a prolonged move lower, and with markets now pricing far fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the risk of some form of short squeeze is growing in the near-term.

Traders slash Fed rate cut bets

Market expectations for Fed rate cuts continue to shrink, driven by strong U.S. economic data and signals from Fed officials, including Jerome Powell on Thursday, that the pace of easing could slow considerably in the months ahead. A 25bps cut in December is now seen as a coin flip, with just three cuts priced by the end of 2025, down from nearly eight two months ago.

FF curve Nov 15 2024

Source: TradingView

U.S. bond yields powering dollar wrecking ball

As rate cut bets have dwindled, that’s combined with expectations for an expansionary fiscal policy environment under the Trump Administration to lift Treasury yields sharply higher, weighing on the Kiwi and silver.

It’s been the front-end of the U.S. interest rate curve – which is largely driven by Fed rate expectations – that’s been most influential on silver over the past fortnight.

silver correlations Nov 15 2024

Source: TradingView

Similar trends have also been evident for NZD/USD, although it’s the belly of the curve – which includes debt with maturities between two to 10-years and incorporates fiscal policy – that’s been more influential on its movements.

NZD correlations Nov 15 2024

Source: TradingView

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Quiet calendar an invitation to squeeze?

While doubtful we’ll see a shift in the macroeconomic backdrop of higher U.S. rate and dollar near-term, especially with an incredibly quiet calendar next week, the lack of potential catalysts that could amplify those trends provides a window for countertrend reversals. The only near-term hurdle is the U.S. retail sales report for October released later Friday.

Silver may have put in a near-term bottom

Silver Nov 15 2024

Source: TradingView

A squeeze may have already started in silver with a hammer candle printing on Thursday. Traders took one look at the intersection of uptrend support established in February and horizontal support at $29.66 and baulked, sparking a price reversal often seen around market bottoms.

While momentum indictors such as RSI (14) and MACD continue to provide negative signals, favouring a bearish bias, the price signal hints we may see further upside in the near-term.

$30.80 is the first topside level of note with the 50-day moving average and $32.18 the next after that.

Some traders may want to get long purely on the price signal, but ensure you use a tight stop given a lack of nearby technical levels to use for protection.

Setups with better risk-reward would be to wait for a potential break above $30.80 or a pullback towards uptrend support, allowing for stops to be placed below either level for protection.

Kiwi teetering on 2024 low

NZD Nov 15 2024

Source: TradingView

The case for upside in NZD/USD looks less convincing near-term, fumbling around the low set during Japan’s market meltdown in August. RSI (14) has broken its uptrend and MACD has crossed over from above, confirming the bearish signal on momentum. While shorts are favoured, the Kiwi has fallen a long way already, so let the price action tell you what to do near-term.

If it makes fresh lows, consider selling with a tight stop above .5850 for protection. .5774 comes across as appropriate trade target. Alternatively, if the price can’t crack .5850 convincing, you could buy with a tight stop beneath targeting a return to former support located at .5912.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas NZD USD Silver

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
      japan_04
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.