Silver clears major hurdle

The pressure has been building for silver to explode higher in recent months and today it is finding itself up a good 2.8 per cent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 19, 2016 12:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pressure has been building for silver to explode higher in recent months and today it is finding itself up a good 2.8 per cent at $16.70 per troy ounce. The significantly weaker dollar has helped to underpin several buck-denominated precious metals and commodities of late, including gold, silver and crude oil. The US currency has depreciated because of receding expectations about interest rate rises this year. According to the Fed Fund Futures, the likelihood of a rate hike by December is now only 50 per cent. Other major central banks have also either turned more dovish or maintained their extremely loose policy stances. This has boosted the appeal of precious metals across the board since they are non-interest-bearing assets. In addition, Chinese demand fears have receded in recent times owing to an improvement in data. This has been especially helpful for silver, which, as well as being a precious mental, has several industrial uses, too.

What’s more, the relatively lower prices of silver compared to, say, gold, also appeal to some long-term investors who probably reckon that the downside is limited for the grey metal. Indeed, speculative interest in silver has been growing rapidly in recent times, as evidenced by strong inflows into silver-backed Exchange Traded Funds and rapidly rising net long positions in the futures and options markets. In fact, in the week to 12 April, net long positions in silver were increased by a good 30% to a record high 56,000 contracts, according to the CFTC.

While the upsurge in bullish positions suggest the correction potential is now high, the breakout of silver above the key resistance in the $16.10-$16.35 range means the rally could be sustained for some time yet (even if the momentum indicator RSI is also above the ‘overbought’ level of 70). Actually the breakout may even encourage some investors who had been sitting on the side-lines to join in now. Until and unless silver falls back below the now $16.15-$16.35 support range, the path of least resistance remains to the upside. As such, the metal can extend its gains towards the Fibonacci levels shown on the chart, such as the $17.00/10 area which corresponds with the 127.2% extension of the last significant downswing from October’s high to the recent low.

16.04.19 slv

Related tags: Gold Silver trading Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
        By:
        David Song
        February 20, 2025 08:38 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.