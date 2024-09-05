Silver analysis: precious metals gearing up for next leg higher

Gold remains a spitting distance away from reaching its previous record high made just a couple of weeks ago. Silver, on the other hand, has been held back because of fears about China’s economy, undermining prices of other base metals like copper and iron ore, as well as hurting crude oil. Still, our silver analysis suggests that if stock markets were to stabilise, the grey metal could benefit more profoundly from the declining US dollar.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 5, 2024 5:00 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar continues to weaken, particularly against safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen, while high-beta currencies have yet to see a sharp movement. This ongoing softness in the dollar creates an opportunity for precious metals to rise. Gold remains a spitting distance away from reaching its previous record high made just a couple of weeks ago. Silver, on the other hand, has been held back because of fears about China’s economy, undermining prices of other base metals like copper and iron ore, as well as hurting crude oil. Still, our silver analysis suggests that if stock markets were to stabilise, the grey metal could benefit more profoundly from the declining US dollar. The longer-term silver outlook remains as bullish as ever.

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Short-term silver analysis: Weakening US labour data undermines dollar

 

This week, US labour market data has been underwhelming. First, JOLTS job openings disappointed on Tuesday with a print of 7.67M vs. 8.09M eyed. This was followed by today’s ADP private sector payrolls, which rose by just 99K—far below the expected 144K. The previous figure was also revised lower. Meanwhile, the employment component of the ISM services PMI pointed to a slower growth, printing 50.2 – just about holding in the expansion territory – versus 51.1 last month.  

 

For the dollar to continue falling, more negative economic data will be crucial. Friday's upcoming payroll report will be a key moment.

 

Still, any short-term dollar gains may be limited, given that the Fed is signalling rate cuts. This dovish stance caps the dollar's upside, making silver attractive for some. Our silver analysis is therefore tilted towards the bullish side of things as we think weak US data should keep downward pressure on the dollar, boosting metal’s prices. If the trend continues, silver is likely to benefit from both the weakening dollar and growing demand for safe-haven assets.

 

Silver analysis: China concerns vs. demand amid drive towards cleaner energy

 

Market’s perception about demand in key economic regions like China is not very optimistic right now, as indicated by falling prices of crude oil, copper and iron ore, among other things. Along with China, one of the world’s largest gold consumer nations, major European economies have also struggled for economic growth, while growth in the US has slowed down markedly. This may hurt retail jewellery demand for silver.

 

But investment demand is likely to remain elevated due to haven flows in precious metals, and expectations of strong demand for silver in the future amid the drive towards cleaner energy in China and across the world. Its unique characteristics render it essential in industries that demand the utmost reliability, precision, and safety. As the world shifts towards greener energy, silver's significance is only likely to grow.

 

Technical analysis: Silver poised for bullish breakout

Silver analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Silver’s highs lows on the daily time frame suggests the precious metal remains on course to potentially break more decisively above the key $30 handle this time around, particularly with gold price near an all-time high. If and when it does break the $30 barrier, it will have taken out the bearish trend line that has been in place since May. Ahead of $30 handle, it still needs to get back above $29.00, which has been a pivotal level in the last couple of weeks. Meanwhile, short-term support comes in at $28.36, followed by $28.00.

So, our silver analysis is bullish but due to the reasons stated above, a clean break above the bearish trend line is now needed for confirmation that the bullish trend has resumed. 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Silver Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Market trader analysing data
Silver analysis: precious metals gearing up for next leg higher
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 5, 2024 04:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, silver, copper: September cranks up the vols for heavy metals
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 4, 2024 02:39 AM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: Non-Farm Payroll Week
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      September 2, 2024 07:30 AM
        Market chart
        Silver struggles at downtrend littered with reversal patterns
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 28, 2024 05:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.