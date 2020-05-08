﻿

Siemens rebound faces significant hurdle

Siemens, the industrial manufacturing group, announced that 2Q net income declined 64% on year to 697 million euros and adjusted Industrial business EBITA fell 18% to 1.59 billion euros. Industrial business profit and EPS were ahead of consensus.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 5:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Siemens rebound faces significant hurdle near 89E

Siemens, the industrial manufacturing group, announced that 2Q net income declined 64% on year to 697 million euros and adjusted Industrial business EBITA fell 18% to 1.59 billion euros on revenue of 14.23 billion euros, broadly flat (-1% on a comparable basis). 

Industrial business profit and EPS were ahead of consensus.

Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "We expect even stronger impacts from the pandemic on business development in our fiscal third quarter. Beyond the third quarter of fiscal 2020, macroeconomic developments and their influence on Siemens currently cannot be reliably assessed. Therefore, we can no longer confirm our original guidance for fiscal 2020. We now expect a moderate decline in comparable revenue in fiscal year 2020."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains within a short term bullish trend, supported by the rising 20-day simple moving average (trailing stop). The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is holding above its horizontal support at 50%. Prices face significant hurdle near 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 89E. 

A break above this resistance level would call for a new up move towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 96E. 

Alternatively, a break below 80.2E would invalidate the short term bullish bias and would call for a down move towards 72E.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Earnings Coronavirus Germany

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Yesterday 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches higher ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:15 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.