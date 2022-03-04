﻿

Shelling at nuclear plant in Ukraine jolts markets

Reports that a fire has broken out at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine has more than set alarm bells ringing.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 4, 2022 1:53 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Not satisfied with shelling Chernobyl – the infamous location of a previous nuclear plant disaster - Russia’s military have seemingly turned their attention to Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. Reports of a fire and images of an explosion at the facility have surfaced, just hours after a temporary ceasefire was agreed to pave way for a ‘humanitarian corridor’. And the culprit is alleged to be the Russian shelling of the nuclear facility.

20220304futures2ci

Radiation within normal limits (for now)

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service has since reported that radiation levels sit “within normal limits” but there is currently little information about how devastating the impact may be. A major concern is that the current fire, or further attacks at the facility, could hinder the ability to keep the nuclear reactor cool enough for the core not to explode. Should such an event occur, it would be much larger than the crisis in Chernobyl, an area will not be safe for thousands of years. And this would become a global issue.

The collateral damage may not be limited to Ukraine

With Russia bombing the Chernobyl site and now targeting live nuclear stations, there’s plenty of room for collateral damage. And not just for Ukraine but surrounding countries. So we have to ask ourselves, at what point is this simply an invasion on Ukraine? With air being shared globally shared commodity and a nuclear power plant meltdown a sure way of contaminating it for all.

Flight to safety favours the yen and gold

The flight to safety has also taken its toll on emerging FX, with the Thai baht down -0.4% and South African rand off around -0.5%. Indices across Asia are in the red, with the Nikkei down around -2% and the Hang Seng sitting at a post-pandemic low (it has not traded at this level since March 2020). Investors are moving away from riskier assets such as emerging FX, and seeking safety in the yen. Oil has spiked and global yields have also taken a knock. The fact we’ve seen these moves across the major asset classes - both simultaneously and during the Asian session - is very telling. The world is watching to see if things escalate. And this will likely be a key theme heading into the European and US session, to see how world leaders respond.

 

How to start gold trading

 

20220304goldCI

Reports of the fire initially saw the euro weaken and create a flight to safety into the yen and gold, although prices have since pulled back on reports that shelling had stopped and the site is now secure. However, we saw from last week’s COT report that investors were continuing to pile into gold, and two fruitless peace talks and a shelled nuclear site later, we see little reason for investors to step away from gold just now. Technically, gold remains in the 1916 – 1950 range, although three higher lows have formed above 1916, and we have now seen an attempted break above 1950 overnight.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities Russia Ukraine conflict nuclear

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 64c ahead of AU jobs, crude oil slips 3%: Asian Open
Today 11:16 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI drops amid demand concerns
Today 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Nears 155 – Is the BOJ “The Boy Who Cried Wolf?”
Today 02:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ inches higher ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:13 PM
DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_09
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Nears 155 – Is the BOJ “The Boy Who Cried Wolf?”
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:40 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:47 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      EUR/USD analysis: Focus turns to Powell as geopolitical uncertainty lingers
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        canada_04
        USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI in focus for BOC clues
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.