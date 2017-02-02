Shell in shape for the year despite Q4 let down

Shell’s sharply lower than forecast profit doesn’t entirely spoil what the group calls a “good cash flow performance”, but it still has explaining to do for allowing market views to drift wide of the mark by $1bn.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2017 10:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shell’s sharply lower than forecast profit doesn’t entirely spoil what the group calls a “good cash flow performance”, but it still has explaining to do for allowing market views to drift wide of the mark by $1bn. The unexpected $500m tax impairment charges that the group points to as having “impacted” profit are only a partial explanation.

With profit excluding items at $1.8bn, against consensus for $2.8bn, unforeseen disruptions probably at least partly accounted for an additional $300m of the shortfall.

The exponential reduction in underlying cost trend—down $10bn since the BG acquisition—is welcome, though depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses need attention. Except for a one-off spike in Q3 2015, making an easier comparison in Q3 2016, depreciation and financing expenses were 30% higher on average each quarter. It’s a marginal cost that is beginning to look like a missed opportunity.

The chance that annual income has bottomed now looks much better, however. The forecast ramp in LNG volumes in particular is only partially being priced by the market. We are also becoming less sceptical about the planned pace of divestments, with $15bn done, leaving Shell on track and on time. Obviously there’s been some help from the oil price having doubled on the year to February. That means interest in assets for sale could still soften if the crude oil rebound stalls.

Still, as cash flow surges almost 70% in the year to Q4, production rises by about a quarter and with capex discipline holding, the group can certainly point to a faster rate of improvement than its most closely matched rival, Exxon.

We believe Shell surpassed the U.S. supermajor’s production growth rate—though not total production—during 2016 and Shell’s reserve replacement doubling from the negative figure seen in 2015 backs this.

In a still uncertain and challenging environment for E&P with unexpected potholes of the kind Shell reported in Q4, the view that it is on track to surpass its main competitor in terms of shareholder returns is gaining currency, judging by Shell stock’s 50% rise in 2016 against Exxon’s 15.8%. Further palpable wins on cost control and cash flow at the Anglo-Dutch producer will make that story more credible in the year ahead.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.