Shares in Carlsberg drop in value

The Danish brewer has cut profit forecasts following weaker-than-expected results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2015 8:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Danish brewer Carlsberg has seen a steep drop in shares today, following the announcement that the company lowered its annual profit forecast.

The company said results had been weaker than expected in Western Europe and also pointed to market decline in Eastern Europe. These offset the strength that the firm has seen in Asia.

On Wednesday morning (August 19th), the share price in Copenhagen fell by more than nine per cent and by 5:00pm (CET), shares were down by 62.00 to 528.00 – a 10.51 per cent drop.

The company's adjusted net profit fell 23 per cent to 1.74 billion Danish kroner (£163 million) during the first six months of 2015.

Carlsberg says that sales in Ukraine fell by an estimated 17 per cent. The company says this is a result of the country's deteriorating economic climate and significant price increases. 

International strength

The company warns that its strong performance in Asia would be unlikely to offset the market challenges seen in Europe.

The company's international premium brands have seen market share. Somersby increased by 26 per cent, Grimbergen was up 19 per cent, Tuborg increased 16 per cent and Kronenbourg 1664 was up two per cent.

Carlsberg Group now says it expects organic operating profit to decline slightly from previous estimates of mid- to high- single-digit growth.

CEO Cees 't Hart, who joined the company in mid-June, commented that the first half of 2015 had been challenging for the group.

"In Western Europe, we experienced bad weather in Q2 in Northern Europe and did not achieve the full range of anticipated savings," he explained.

"For the full year, we therefore do not expect that the strong Asian performance will be enough to offset the weaker than expected results in Western Europe and the challenging market conditions in Eastern Europe," he added.

He noted that the company has a "heightened sense of urgency" to start making efficiency improvements that were started at the beginning of the year.

"While I'm delighted with the enthusiasm and commitment of our employees, I also recognise that we must step up further to achieve the full potential of the group," he said.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.