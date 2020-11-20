Sage Group forms a potential continuation HS pattern

Sage Group, an enterprise software company, posted underlying operating profit down 6.7% to 411 million pounds that missed estimates.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2020 2:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sage Group shares nearing support

Sage Group, an enterprise software company, said full-year underlying EPS fell 1.6% on year to 27.43p on organic recurring revenue of 1.59 billion pounds, up 8.5%. Underlying operating profit dropped 6.7% to 411 million pounds and missed estimates. The company proposed a dividend of 17.25p per share, up 2.0%. Regarding the outlook, the company said: "Against the uncertain economic backdrop, we currently expect organic recurring revenue growth for FY21 to be in the region of 3% to 5%, weighted towards the second half of the year. We also expect other revenue (SSRS and processing) to continue to decline, in line with our strategy."

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is under pressure below the resistance level at 701p. A long term trading range takes place between 826p and 515p, indicating that the downward trend could be limited by the key support at 515p. In addition, a potential continuation Head & Shoulders pattern is taking shape. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening long positions above the support threshold at 515 with 701p and 775p as targets. Caution: a break below 515p would call for a long term reversal down trend with 378p as first target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities UK

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.