Ryanair shares fall as airline loses ash cloud case

Shares in Ryanair have slipped after the carrier lost its landmark EU case over the ash cloud.


Financial Analyst
January 31, 2013 1:15 PM
Financial Analyst

Ryanair's share price has fallen in London today (January 31st), after the carrier lost its European Union fight over the Icelandic volcanic ash crisis that blighted airlines in 2010 and grounded aircraft for more than a week.

In the landmark case, a court ruled the no-frills flight company was wrong to refuse to pay out cash to a customer left stranded by the event.

Denise McDonagh could not fly home to Dublin due to the ash cloud and was trapped in Portugal, running up a hotel and meal bill of €1,130 (£940), which she submitted to Ryanair who then refused to pay for these expenses.

Ms McDonagh's claim was transferred from the Irish courts to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which has ruled in her favour with its judges ordering the carrier to cover the costs she incurred.

At 12:00 GMT today, Ryanair shares fell by 1.4 per cent to €5.50 per unit.

