Russell 2000 US stocks attempt to form near term base

The US stock markets have been trying to stabilise in recent times following the wobble at the start of the year. Though concerns over the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2016 5:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US stock markets have been trying to stabilise in recent times following the wobble at the start of the year. Though concerns over the global economy are still there, sentiment has turned slightly positive after the major global central banks either expanded their unconventional policy tools or promised to do so, or in the case of the Fed and BoE, dropped their previously hawkish tone. Fourth quarter earnings results have not been too bad but not great either with Facebook for example doing particularly well and Netflix not so great. All in all we are not out of the woods just yet, but there is a possibility for a short-term recovery from these depressed levels. At least that’s what the charts are pointing to, anyway.

More on that below, but the rebounding prices of oil and metals have also provided some support to commodity stocks. With regards to oil, there is lots of uncertainty still hanging over the market and traders are getting used to wild daily price swings in and around the $30 area. Essentially, we have seen tentative signs that the buyers are stepping back in but because there has been no confirmation of a change in the trend yet, they are rightly being nimble. And it is pretty much a similar story for the stock markets – lots of choppy price action as both the bulls and bears battle for control, but no clear winner.

But as can be seen from the daily chart of the Russell 2000, below, even small-cap US stocks are trying to regain their poise. The index is attempting to find a base around the psychologically-important 1000 level; here it has formed several bullish-looking candlestick formations in recent days, but as mentioned with very little follow-through in the buying pressure. The convergence of two Fibonacci extension levels from as many price swings around the point D of an ABCD price pattern means there’s also a bullish Butterfly formation in the making around these levels. This, combined with the RSI’s bullish divergence with the index is suggesting that at the very least the index is due for an oversold bounce – if we haven’t already seen one, that is.

If the Russell does manage to bounce, it will still need to clear some important resistance levels that are now looming large at 1040/2 and then the 1074/5 area. These are the respective low points from 2014 and 2015. Bullish traders should therefore remain nimble. Indeed, it could be that some speculators may well be waiting to sell once the markets stage a more profound recovery, now that the longer-term technical outlook is clearly bearish. Meanwhile, a potential closing break below the 161.8% extension level of the BC swing at 990 would be a bearish development. If this were to happen, we could see some further sharp drops before the buyers try to make another attempt at forming a base.

16.02.04 russell

Related tags: Russell SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Russell articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
By:
David Scutt
January 20, 2025 02:31 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: US economic trajectory key to directional risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 3, 2024 03:55 AM
      Feature image of stock market figures and indices
      Is the NASDAQ 100 / Russell 2000 Ratio about to scream higher?
      By:
      February 15, 2023 05:24 PM
        Research
        Russell: US indices look to extend gains as FOMC decision looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 1, 2023 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.