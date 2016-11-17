Royal Mail still delivering disappointment

That Royal Mail needed to take additional steps (on top of long-standing self-help) to offset perceived and actual sensitivity to Brexit and sterling’s devaluation was already priced in before Thursday’s interim results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2016 1:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

That Royal Mail needed to take additional steps to offset Brexit and sterling’s devaluation was already priced-in before Thursday’s interim results.

 

The negative surprise—accounting for the steepening fall of RMG shares into the afternoon session—was the extent of the acceleration of letter revenue deterioration (some 6%) and resulting hit to interim profits expectations. We note a handful of brokerages indicated the miss was around 10%.

That’s obviously a problem for full-year pre-tax profit forecasts in the market of around £407m. (Royal Mail has not published clear income guidance.)

With £100m more lopped off cost plans, transformation expenses trimmed by £30m, and the long-term revenue growth run-rate (c.1%-2%) intact in the first half (upheld again by strong European trading) the group looks to be running close to flat-out on as many cylinders as possible.

This does not provide a great deal of confidence that RMG can notch up the pace into year-end to the extent required to stem operating margin contraction. Therefore forecasts may need to be lowered.

Whilst the group’s efforts to reduce seasonality within the business by selective logistics acquisitions (most recently in Spain) are continuing, the goal is a work in progress.

The group will keep its boilerplate comment that ‘the outcome for the full year is highly dependent on the important Christmas period’ handy.

That implies the long-standing discount to blue-chips is also here to stay.

 

From a technical perspective, Royal Mail’s share price chart has a similar profile to many large British consumer-focused groups: a clear downtrend that precedes Brexit, followed by subsequent recovery, but not further than the long-term falling trend.

Variations on the theme often see shares like this better or worse-positioned relative to the overarching trend, and such stocks can be expected to perform commensurately with those prospects over the nearby horizon.

Unfortunately, RMG stock appears to fall into the category of being poorly positioned in terms of the foreseeable outlook.

At least shares have formed a double bottom (465.5p/463.4p) in May and in the current session respectively.

The formation confirms support first seen in March and April 2016 and in confluence with the important 61.8% Fibonacci interval of the stock’s February to Referendum day year high.

At some point, consolidation under 497p will be completed and the region could be surpassed, notwithstanding Thursday’s upset which broke the range, although the support zone mentioned previously has held.

Either way, we do not have sufficient confidence in Royal Mail’s fundamentals to expect the more than two-year ceiling c. 530p to be removed any time soon.

 

DAILY CHART

royal-mail-daily-post-h1-2016-1326gmt-17112016

 

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.