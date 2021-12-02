Rotten Apple heading into the holidays

December 2, 2021 3:03 PM
7 views

On Wednesday, Apple (AAPL) reportedly told suppliers that there may not be a boost in demand for its iphone 13 heading into 2022 as supply chain issues ease.  Apple had originally let investors know that due to problems throughout the supply chain, the production goal will be cut.  However, now the bad news is compounded.  Letting suppliers know that they may not have to pick up the pace once bottlenecks ease will not only set AAPL back in its forecasts, but it will also set back its suppliers who were previously looking to work double-time to pick up the slack once the supply chain problems are over.

Apple share price history in recent times

Apple’s share price reached new all-time split-adjusted highs yesterday 170.30, before reversing and closing down 3.62%, near 164.65.  Price had been in an orderly, long-term upward sloping channel since August 2020 before breaking above the top trendline yesterday.  Price hit the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the September 7th highs to the October 4th lows at 169.00 before reversing lower and moving back into the channel.  Note the RSI was in overbought conditions as well.  The candle on the daily timeframe was a shooting star, an indication of a reversal.

20211202AAPLdailyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AAPL now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, price has been forming higher highs and higher lows within the channel (green line).   Today, price gapped lower at the open to 160.25.  First resistance is at the gap fill and the top trendline of the long-term channel near 164.53, ahead of yesterdays highs at 170.30.  First support is at the November 26th lows and September 8th highs near 156.37.  Below there is the 50 Day Moving Average at 154.61 and horizontal support at 153.16.  The 200 Day Moving Average is the next support level, down at 148.95.  Pay particularly close attention if price reaches the trendlines at 145.09 and 137.07!

20211202 AAPL 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If Apple continues to have supply chain issues and sees a lack of demand for its iphone 13s, the double whammy should continue.  However, don’t forget Apple has other products as well, one of which may be in the EV market in the future!

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.

 


Related tags: AAPL Equities Trade Ideas Apple

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AAPL articles

Apple joins other large tech firms and will slow recruitment in 2023
By:
July 19, 2022 02:42 PM
    US “Big Tech” earnings preview: FB, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, and AAPL in focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 20, 2021 01:34 PM
      ECB: Guessing Mario Draghi’s next move
      By:
      Global Author
      April 27, 2017 10:18 AM
        Cracks appearing in US stock markets
        By:
        Global Author
        August 4, 2015 03:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.