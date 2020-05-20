﻿

Rolls Royce Don t catch a falling knife

Rolls-Royce, the aerospace engine maker, proposed major reorganisation in response to the impact of COVID-19

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2020 4:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Rolls-Royce: Don’t catch a falling knife

Rolls-Royce, the aerospace engine maker, proposed major reorganisation in response to the impact of COVID-19. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce and boost savings goals.
  

 "It is, however, increasingly clear that activity in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to return to the levels seen just a few months ago. We expect the loss of at least 9,000 roles from our global workforce of 52,000. We will also cut expenditure across plant and property, capital and other indirect cost areas. The proposed reorganisation is expected to generate annualised savings of more than 1.3 billion pounds."

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains in a down trend capped by the declining 20WMA. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is capped by a key declining trend line and remains within its oversold area (30%). 

As long as 378p is resistance, readers may want to consider the potential for short positions towards next bearish target at 130p. 

Only a push above 378p would negate the bearish view and would call for a recovery towards 477p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: trading UK Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Today 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Today 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Today 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest trading articles

stocks_03
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
By:
Ines Robledo Costales
August 11, 2023 10:00 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    Derivative trading: definition, types and strategies
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 6, 2023 09:00 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
        Forex trading
        Forex signals explained: how to use signals in your strategy
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        January 12, 2023 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.