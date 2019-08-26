Risk Off Risk On Markets pare Losses from Asian Open

As Trump and China traded tweets during the European session, markets bounced.

August 26, 2019 11:46 AM

Risk Off/Risk On - Markets pare Losses from Asian Open

Risk off was the theme to start the day as stocks gapped lower on the open, continuing Friday’s selloff.   However, as Trump and China traded tweets during the European session, markets bounced and are now trading higher at the US open.  Markets seem to have ignored negative data today, including Germany’s IFO, which came in weaker than expected.  As for US Durable goods, although the headline number came in better than expected for July (2.1% MoM vs 1.1% MoM expected), the more important Core Durable goods came in much worse (-0.4% MoM for 0.1% expected).   As such, markets this morning seem to be focused on only one thing: the trade war.

DXY led on the upside, opening at 97.53 after closing near 97.20 on Friday.  Initial horizontal resistance at 98.08, and above that at Friday’s highs at 98.45

Source: Tradingview, City Index

S&P 500 is 40 handles off the lows earlier.  First support will at Friday’s highs at 2856.60.  Below that, watch for overnight lows at 2810.30.  Initial resistance comes in at 2904, then horizontal resistance that the market hasn’t been able to push through at 2938.80.

Source: Trading View, City Index

USD/JPY also gapped down on the open, almost 80 pips, however has since rebounded and is currently up 68 pips near 106.00.  Initial horizontal resistance 106.41.  Next level is 106.75, which is the highs from Friday.  Support is all the way down at the intraday lows near 104.50.


Source: Tradingview, City Index

Keep a close eye out for headlines this morning!  With UK on public holiday, as well as with many traders on vacation (last week of summer), we could see some volatility today!



Related tags: Dollar Forex Indices China Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.