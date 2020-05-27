Renault may turn bullish if key chart hurdle falls

Renault, the carmaker, plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France by 2024, mainly through unreplaced retirements, as part of the €2 billion savings plan that the carmaker will present on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 4:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Renault may turn bullish if key chart hurdle falls

Renault, the carmaker, plans to cut 5,000 jobs in France by 2024, mainly through unreplaced retirements, as part of the €2 billion savings plan that the carmaker will present on Friday, Le Figaro reported on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday, President Emmanuel Macron announced a "historic plan" to support the financially troubled automotive industry. The French State will provide just over €8 billion in aid to the sector, also includes state-backed loans such as 5 billion euros slated for Renault.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of its short term trading range at 19.9E. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) escaped from its consolidation range. In addition, the 20/50DMAs have validated a bullish cross.

A breakout confirmation of the key resistance around 19.9E (buy stop) would call for a rapid recovery towards 23.6E (measured up move).

Caution: a failure breakout of the resistance threshold would put the stock under pressure again with 17E as first target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Market Moving Events Stocks CAC Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
Today 03:34 AM
AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style
Yesterday 09:49 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - July 16, 2024
Yesterday 03:17 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite stronger than expected retail sales
Yesterday 01:45 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
Yesterday 12:09 PM
Gold outlook: Precious metal edges closer to May ATH
Yesterday 11:52 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Market Moving Events articles

Can Europe save the market from China fears?
By:
Global author
August 21, 2015 10:49 AM
    The fallout from the Fed minutes…
    By:
    Global author
    August 20, 2015 01:55 PM
      What a Fed rate hike means for the dollar
      By:
      Global author
      August 17, 2015 03:57 PM
        FOMC watch: 1 month to go until the next Fed meeting
        By:
        Global author
        August 17, 2015 02:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.