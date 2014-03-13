Record profits for Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel has confirmed it made a record profit in 2013.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2014 4:45 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Eurotunnel has announced it made a record profit in its latest financial results.

In figures released by the company today (March 14th), it was revealed it made profits of 101 million euros (£84.6 million), which was up from 32 million euros in 2012.

As well as the record profits, there was a new high for passenger numbers, which rose to ten million passengers who made the 31-mile journey under the English Channel.

Sales hit the one billion euros mark for the first time too, in what amounted to a fantastic set of results for the company.

Eurotunnel revealed that it has now set a 500 million euros earnings target for 2015. This is when the firm expects to pay tax on its profits for the first time.

Chief executive Jacques Gounon said: "For the first time in the history of Eurotunnel, we think that the situation of the group is altogether satisfactory."

Shares in Eurotunnel rose initially following the results, but were roughly flat for the day at 15:43 GMT on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Economic Calendar

