Recession concerns underpin bonds gold and yen

Concerns over weak growth and tame inflation have helped to boost expectations that monetary policy at the Fed and other major central banks will remain extremely accommodative for longer than previously expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2019 7:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ahead of the publication of US retail sales later, global bond yields and equities are falling once again. Weak data overnight from New Zealand and China, where industrial production grew by just 5.0% year-over-year in May compared to 5.4% expected, has further raised concerns over the global economy. As such, interest rate expectations are continuing to fall and investors are piling into the relative safety of bonds, pushing yields even further lower. Gold has consequently broken out and the metal could rise further should US retail sales disappoint expectations of a 0.7% month-over-month rise (0.5% for core sales) later on today. With gold already surging, we are continuing to anticipate further weakness in the USD/JPY pair.

On Monday I wrote that USD/JPY bears were smelling blood even though this pair was staging a mini recovery at that time following a big sell-off the week before. Risk assets, including this pair, found mild support following Trump’s decision not to go ahead with raising tariffs on Mexican goods arriving to the US. Despite this, we remained bearish on the USD/JPY and noted that "once the impact of the Mexico news is absorbed, we reckon the UJ will probably decline further and catch down with the falling US-Japan bond yield spreads – especially if Wednesday’s release of US CPI fails to positively surprise the downbeat expectations." Though CPI did miss expectations, the dollar didn’t immediately sell-off. In fact, it rose a little further against some currencies. However, perceived haven currencies and commodities including CHF, JPY and Gold all remained bid.

These assets have something in common: low, zero or negative yields. With US interest rate expectations continuing to fall, noninterest-bearing gold has been able to shine brightly and it has broken to a new 2019 high today. Concerns over weak growth and tame inflation have helped to boost expectations that monetary policy at the Fed and other major central banks will remain extremely accommodative for longer than previously expected. This is good news for all of these lower-yielding assets, especially during times when risk is also off the menu.

As far as the USD/JPY in concerned; well it has now turned negative on the week after failing to hold its own above last week’s high at 108.20. This is exactly what we were looking for on Monday: “essentially what we are looking for is a failure to hold above last week’s high at 108.60ish.” Now that rates have failed to hold above that level, the path of least resistance is again clearly to the downside. The next bearish target is the liquidity below last week’s low at 107.80, with the ultimate downside objective being the low beneath the January low at 104.90.

However, if rates were to stage a surprise rally, then look for resistance around the 109.00-109.15 area next. But if this area were to eventually break then that would probably invalidate this bearish outlook. The dollar bulls better hope today’s retail sales data exceed expectations.

Source: City Index and FOREX.com

Related tags: Dollar Forex Gold

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.