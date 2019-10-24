RBS shaky quarter points to more cuts

A key question: how well is RBS protecting underlying performance from flak like PPI and rates market downturns?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2019 7:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
A key question: how well is RBS protecting underlying performance from flak like PPI and rates market downturns?

The largely rinsed-out PPI issue continued to linger in the third quarter with a £900m provision linked to compensation and other costs that was at the higher end of the range of expectations. The impact, which wiped out profits in the quarter leaving an $8m loss, is a reminder of how corrosive the twenty-year long saga has been, particularly to UK-focused RBS, which has 89% of its asset base in Britain. More broadly, on the basis of continued PPI ripples in RBS’s quarter, investors will need to reassess how much of an additional aftershock could be felt by other British lenders. Holders of shares in Lloyds, which reports next Thursday, may take RBS news as fair warning.

Yet efficiency has trumped PPI remediation as £27.5bn RBS’s main priority so far in the second half, as swap rates and the yield curve, not to mention Brexit, apply pressure on revenues. A pithier question is how well the group is protecting underlying performance from flak that also included a 44% core income drop at NatWest Markets linked to its rates business. That one-off was responsible for the net interest income miss (£3.5bn was expected in Q3; £2.01bn was reported).

Yet, with the net interest margin (NIM) also falling 5 basis points (bp) quarter-on-quarter, RBS’s formula for underlying stability still looks incomplete. After all, the main driver of weakening NIM is actually an increasingly fierce battle over residential mortgage market share as rates trend weaker.

In other words, RBS may need to double down on cost cuts, and that points to further potential headcount reduction. Such thinking hasn’t been highlighted in the group’s Q3 report. In the context of the negative PPI and NatWest surprises, a 19% stock advance on Brexit deal progress since 11th October is being trimmed on Thursday and looks set to be reduced further into the year end.

RBS’s key Q3 success was continued retail lending and deposit growth, whilst excluding a 50bp PPI hit, Tier 1 ratio at 15.7% portrays stable capital strength that keeps dividend plans on track, though not much better. New CEO Alison Rose, a 30-year RBS veteran, will be more familiar than most with where the remaining fat lies.


Related tags: Bank Stocks Lloyds Shares market UK Brexit

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
Today 05:41 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
Today 02:16 AM
NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Yesterday 10:31 PM
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.