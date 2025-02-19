The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout

The RBNZ's cash rate is now 35bp above the RBA's - its highest spread in 12 years. We're now eyeing a potential breakout on AUD/NZD, once the obligatory bull-traps which tends to plague forex markets plays out.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:01 AM
interest_rates_01
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

View related analysis:

 

Summary of the RBNZ statement and minutes

  • The RBNZ cut their cash rate by 50bp to 3.75%
  • If economic conditions continue to evolve as projected, the committee has scope to lower the OCR further through 2025
  • Economic outlook remains consistent with inflation remaining in the 1-3% target band over the medium term
  • Economic activity in New Zealand remains subdued
  • Price and wage setting adapting to low-inflation environment
  • Lower import prices contributing to lower CPI
  • NZ CPI expected to be volatile over the near term due to lower exchange rate and petrol prices
  • The net effect of future changes in trade policy on inflation in New Zealand is currently unclear.

 

20250219ocr

 

Their minutes say that trade restrictions are likely to weigh on domestic economic activity, and that there is already ore spare capacity in the economy than they had assumed in November. And while lower interest rates are expected to underpin domestic economic activity to a degree, the speed and timing of future cuts remains uncertain.

 

The RBNZ own cash rate projection has been lowered to a quarterly average of 3.45% by June, down from 3.83% in the November meeting. Which is a -38bp reduction compared with their November projection, or one and a half 25bp cuts.

 

Yet as there is no meeting in June, that only leaves April 28 and May 28 for them to spread these supposed 38bp of easing. And that begs the question as to whether we’ll see a 25bp in April and leave incoming data to decide whether to hold at 3.5% or go for another 25bp cut to 3.25% in April.

 

20250219ocrspread

 

The RBNZ’s cash rate is now 35bp above the RBA’s, which is its widest in nearly 12 years. And this could be supportive for an eventual breakout on AUD/NZD, once the obligatory bull-trap which tends to plague forex markets plays out.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

AUD/NZD technical analysis

The less-dovish-than expected RBA cut yesterday has positioned AUD/NZD bulls well for today’s dovish 50bp cut. Even if the RBNZ were also not as dovish as assumed. AUD/NZD trades pips away from its 2024 high, a level it seems more likely to break than note.

 

Currently up 0.94% over the past two days, it is enjoying its best 2-day run since August. But as always, I am suspicious of a clean first break, as rarely do prices break and continue higher in forex land.

 

The weekly chart shows that sharp reversals have occurred around similar levels twice before sine June. Regardless, widening interest rate differentials remain favourable for an eventual breakout on AUD/NZD and for 1.12 and 1.250. However, there does come a point where the New Zealand dollar becomes too weak for the RBNZ’s liking as it simply pushes import costs (and therefore inflation) too high.

 

For now, the bias remains bullish while prices remain above 1.10 and for an eventual break to see prices reach for 1.12, or even 1.1250 before a larger correction.

20250219audnzd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD NZD RBNZ Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

interest_rates_01
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:01 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:33 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:27 PM
        Uptrend
        AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 04:17 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.