Rangers stocks down a third

The share price of the company that owns Rangers Football Club plummeted in value this week on the back of the news a probe is going to be launched into the takeover of the club.

Rangers were demoted to the Scottish Third Division after financial irregularities, but had appeared to be on a firmer footing and earned promotion to the next level recently.

But shares dropped to 61p this week, down from the peak of 93p, meaning the value of the company has fallen by £5 million.

City commentator Justin Urquhart Stewart told the Sun: "All supporters should remain loyal club members. I'd buy season tickets and the scarves and any other forms of support, but I'm not too sure I'd be buying the shares."

Links between Charles Green, Imran Ahmed and former owner Craig Whyte are set to be analysed by the investigation into the takeover of the football club.

Rangers are currently 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Third Division, having won 23 of the 33 matches they have played this season.

