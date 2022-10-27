Q3 GDP shows the US is out of a technical recession, does it matter?

Today’s US data did little to help traders change their minds regarding the possibility of a 75bps hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.

October 27, 2022 5:04 PM

After two quarters in a row of negative GDP (which is considered a technical recession), the first look at the third quarter print shows that the US has rebounded out of the recession and is now back in positive territory.  The Q3 reading was 2.6% vs an expectation of 2.4% and a Q2 reading of -0.6%. The largest factor contributing to the increase was tightening of the trade gap, as imports fell 6.9% while exports jumped 14.4%.  In addition, the GDP Price Index was 4.1% for Q3 vs an expectation of 5.3% and a Q2 reading of 9.1%!  Perhaps the Fed’s rate hikes are beginning to work? 

The Q3 GDP was better than expected despite the worse than expected durable goods orders for September.  The MoM print was 0.4% vs an expectation of 0.6% and an August reading of 0.2%.  However, the Non-Defense Goods orders, (ex-Air) was -0.7% vs 0.5% expected and 0.8% in August.  In addition, ex-transportation, the reading was -0.5% vs 0.2% expected and 0% in August. This means that a majority of the Durable Goods orders were made up of transportation, in particular, government orders for aircraft.

What are economic indicators?

As the Fed is extremely focused on Core PCE, it should be noted that the Q3 Advanced look at the inflation indicator was 4.5% vs an expectation of 4.5% and a previous reading of 4.7%.  This was the lowest reading since Q2 2021.  As this print was in-line, and includes September data, if may be inferred that Friday’s Core PCE reading for September should also be near expectations at 5.2% YoY. 

USD/CAD made a near-term high print at 1.3978 on October 13th.  Since then, the pair has been moving aggressively lower as the US Dollar has been plunging.  Today’s mixed data didn’t help USD/CAD much either, as signs of a weakening economy and high inflation are weighing on the US Dollar.  The pair is currently trading near a confluence of support at near the lows of October 4th and the top, upward sloping trendline of the long-term channel the pair had been in since until September 21st, near 1.3502.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If USD/CAD continues to move lower through 1.3502, the first level of support is at the 50% retracement from the lows of September 12th to the highs of October 13th at 1.3466.  Below there, the next support level is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe, then the lows of September 22nd at 1.3227.  However, if the support holds and USD/CAD bounces, the first resistance level is the bottom line of the symmetrical triangle near 1.3670, then the top line of the triangle near 1.3780.  If price breaks above there, the next resistance is the highs from October 21st at 1.3855.

20221027 usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s US data did little to help traders change theirs minds regarding the possibility of a 75bps hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.  The GDP data beat expectations, however, it is old data. The same can be said for the Q3 Advanced look at Core PCE.  The Durable Goods headline data was good, but the details weren’t as good.  Today, the data shows unchanged expectations heading into next week’s FOMC meeting.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GDP Core CPI USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM
AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
Today 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold_bar
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:30 AM
    japan_06
    Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:37 AM
      indices_screen
      Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:01 AM
        AUD/USD slammed, JPY thrives amid Wall Street selloff, BOJ expectations
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.