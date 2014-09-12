Q2 global economic recovery 8216 modest 8217

The global economy is recovering, albeit at a much slower pace than expected.


September 12, 2014 9:45 AM
The rate of global economic growth increased during the second quarter of 2014, according to new analysis by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Although any sign of uniform growth is greeted with enthusiasm, the modest rise for this period suggests that a speedy recovery may take longer.

The international organisation revealed that the collective economic output of 20 of its members – which have the largest economies – increased slightly by 0.8 per cent in the first three months to June.

This was up from the 0.6 per cent recorded during the first quarter of 2014. The year-to-year growth rate also slowed during the first three months to March, dipping from 3.4 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

"The OECD noted that the performance of G20 members was uneven during the quarter, with four large economies experiencing contractions: Brazil, Germany, Italy and Japan," the Wall Street Journal reported. "In addition, growth slowed in India, Australia and South Korea."

One of the reasons behind the slowdown in recovery is to do with the rise of armed conflicts around the world.

From recent events in the Middle East to the rise of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, 2014 has been defined by a series of destabilising clashes.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported back in April that while global activity had "broadly strengthened" – thanks largely to advanced economies – there remains risk, especially in emerging market economies.

"Advanced economy policymakers need to avoid a premature withdrawal of monetary accommodation," the IMF said at the time.

"Emerging market economy policymakers must adopt measures to changing fundamentals, facilitate external adjustment, further monetary policy tightening, and carry out structural reforms."

