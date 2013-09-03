Premier League clubs break transfer records

Premier League football clubs in England spent more money during the summer transfer this year than in any other year in history.

This is according to data collected by the Deloitte's Sports Business Group, which found teams splashed out a total of £630 million before the transfer window closed last night (September 2nd) at 23:00 BST.

The 2013 figure is a new record after it broke the previous highest of £500 million, which was set five years ago. One of the biggest deals was a club record transfer for Arsenal, who signed German international midfielder Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid.

Manchester United were also among the big spenders after splashing out on Everton's Marouane Fellaini, while Tottenham Hotspur signed stars including Roberto Soldado, Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Nacer Chadli during the window.

Spurs also lost their Welsh winger Gareth Bale, who signed for La Liga club Real Madrid in a world record deal yesterday, eclipsing the previous record set by Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the team from Manchester United.

