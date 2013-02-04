Pre RBA Aussie Insights

Today’s RBA decision is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.00%. Markets were not convinced with the RBA’s December rate cut as the Aussie […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2013 5:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s RBA decision is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.00%. Markets were not convinced with the RBA’s December rate cut as the Aussie rallied following that decision. The RBA explained in December: “While the full effects of earlier measures are yet to be observed, the Board judged at today’s meeting that a further easing in the stance of monetary policy was appropriate now.”

Indeed, the full effect of the aggressive 2012 rate cuts has yet to filter through. We have repeatedly stated the RBA’s 2012 easing (125-bps cuts slashed the rate to 2009 lows of 3.0%) was a crucial factor in weighing on the currency as the central bank expressed preoccupation about excessive currency strength following the ECB/Fed easing decision of Q3-Q4 as well as the IMF’s November decision to include the Aussie in its reserve currency data. Today, AUD/USD stands slightly below the level where it was at the December 4th decision. The RBA is unlikely to carry on easing in order to weaken the AUD/JPY rate, when the bulk of the move is a result of Tokyo’s policy making.

AUD/USD is seen getting a brief knee-jerk bounce following a decision to hold rates unchanged, but upside is likely to run into resistance stemming from political nervousness in Europe — acting as an excuse to rein in recent overheating in risk appetite. These dynamics are likely to translate to mounting resistance near 1.0480s, but the support remains the more immediate source of concern, as 1.0350 support beckons. A break below 1.0350 will likely target the 200-DMA of 1.0310, but a reminder that the RBA is done at 3.0%, will likely lend key support above 1.03.

AUD/JPY is the preferred Aussie pair with structural positive bias, mainly due to entrenched JPY bearishness resulting from Tokyo’s one-sided campaign to target higher inflation and lower JPY. Any downside caused by depending sell-off in global equities is seen calling up the 95.20 and 94.70 as preliminary levels of support for paving the way for the bulls.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.