﻿

Pound tumbles on political uncertainty

Sterling extended losses on Thursday, which now total 1.5% across the week. Add these losses to the previous week’s 1.3% tumble and the pound is looking very unloved.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 16, 2019 11:13 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sterling extended losses on Thursday, which now total 1.5% across the week. Add these losses to the previous week’s 1.3% tumble and the pound is looking very unloved. 

Theresa May will attempt to push her Brexit deal through Parliament at the beginning of June. With Labour refusing to support the deal in its current state, the chances of Theresa May achieving her goal are extremely slim. Should she fail for a fourth time to get the necessary support for her Brexit withdrawal agreement, then it looks as if her time is up. June 15th is being circulated as a potential exit date.

The concern for the pound is who comes next? A hard-line Brexiteer is the most probable candidate, meaning hopes of a softer version of Brexit are fading quickly. It is no coincidence that the pound fell as Boris Johnson announced that he was ready to pounce into Theresa May’s position should it become available.

The pound broken through support at $1.2830 earlier today and is looking to test support at $1.2775. A meaningful break through this level could see the pound extend losses towards $1.2670. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.2870 before $1.2925.


Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
Yesterday 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 01:38 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
Yesterday 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Yesterday 02:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:46 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:30 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 11, 2024 11:15 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2024 06:16 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.