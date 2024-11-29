Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?

GBP/USD held steady on Friday but is on track for its largest weekly rise since mid-September as the US dollar gave back some of its Trump victory gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 29, 2024 3:01 PM
united_kingdom_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • USD falls after 8-week of gains
  • USD-tracked treasury yields lower
  • GBP supported by less dovish BoE comments this week
  • DXY breaks below 23.6% fib retracement
  • GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.27
GBP/USD held steady on Friday but is on track for its largest weekly rise since mid-September as the US dollar gave back some of its Trump victory gains.
The dollar has fallen this week after eight straight weeks of games. The fall comes as the dollar tracks treasury yields lower following President-elect Donald Trump's pick of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. The appointment reassured investors as the Bessent is seen as an old hand on Wall Street, and it's hoped it will moderate some of Trump's more radical inflationary policies.
Interestingly, the US dollar continued to fall this week, even though U.S. data showed the economy to be resilient, with an upward revision to Q3 GDP and lower jobless claims. Meanwhile, inflation ticked higher to 2.8% from 2.7%. Later, the market reassessed the likelihood of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, increasing the probability to 68%, up from 55% at the start of the month.
Looking ahead to next week there is plenty of U.S. data for traders to contend with as traders return to their desks following the Thanksgiving long weekend. ISM services, as well as US non-farm payroll data after October’s 12k headline shocker. Any sign of a slowing economy could bring the USD lower.
Meanwhile, the UD has broken below a key technical level, the 23.6% retracement of the 100.15 low to 108.09 high, opening the door to further weakness..

USD forecast chart

 
The pound' booked gains this week despite a relatively quiet UK economic calendar. Instead, the pound found support from comments by Bank of England deputy governor Claire Lombardelli at the start of the week, who said she supported a slow, gradual pace of two rate cuts. The market is currently expecting around 75 basis points worth of rate cuts before the end of next year.
Today, the Bank of England's financial stability report warned that higher trade barriers could hit global growth, fueling uncertainty and creating volatility.
The pound has held up better than most other currencies against the USD this year. Economic growth has been satisfactory, while wage and service inflation have been sticky. This has limited the outlook for Bank of England rate cuts.
Looking ahead next week is a relatively quiet week for the UK economic calendar, which leaves USD and sentiment in the driving seat. Any further gains would likely be owing to USD weakness. That said the technical picture isn't  convincing for the GBP/USD bulls.
 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has recovered from the 1.2487 November low, rising back above the 1.2620 June low but has failed to hold above 1.27. The long upper wick on today’s candle is not encouraging, which, combined with holding below the 200 SMA and the 50 SMA crossing below the 100 SMA, the picture remains bearish.
Buyers would need to close above 1.27 to move onto a more neutral setting before looking towards the 200 SMA at 1.2820.
Sellers will loom to take out 1.2560, the falling trendline dating back to August 2021, bringing the 2024 low of 1.2487 into focus. A break below here is needed to create a lower low.
gbpusd forecast chart
Related tags: GBP/USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Eight-Week Breakdown Testing Support
By:
Michael Boutros
November 23, 2024 10:00 PM
    germany_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 19, 2024 09:46 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 12, 2024 09:11 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Searches Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 26, 2024 10:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.