Post RBA pop and drop leaves AUD USD in a precarious spot

The market’s focus will be ping-ponging between major macroeconomic developments all around the world this week, and last night’s hotspot was clearly Australia, where the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2016 2:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market’s focus will be ping-ponging between major macroeconomic developments all around the world this week, and last night’s hotspot was clearly Australia, where the central bank met to discuss interest rates and monetary policy. As widely expected, the RBA left interest rates unchanged at 2.0%, leading to an kneejerk 25-pip spike in AUD/USD, but that move faded as the accompanying statement showed that the bank maintained (and perhaps even strengthened) it dovish tilt.

In a nod to the negative impact of 2016’s global market turmoil, the statement proclaimed, “Over the period ahead, new information should allow the Board to judge whether the recent improvement in labour market conditions is continuing and whether the recent financial turbulence portends weaker global and domestic demand. Continued low inflation may provide scope for easier policy, should that be appropriate to lend support to demand.”

While the job market Down Under has been strong of late, RBA policymakers are no doubt aware that employment is a typically seen as a lagging indicator, meaning that the full brunt of falling commodity prices and slowing growth in China may not have hit Australia’s labor market yet. If commodity prices remain subdued or fall further in the coming months, the central bank will have no choice but to cut interest rates further this year.

Technical view: AUD/USD

After the brief pop to .7130, AUD/USD has fallen nearly 100 pips back to the mid-.7000s and currently sits at a critical technical crossroads. Last month’s inverted head-and-shoulders remains intact, barely, as long as the unit holds above both the trend line connecting the head to the right shoulder at .7040 and neckline support at .7050, but the odds may now be shifting in favor of a failed pattern.

To wit, the pair was unable to clear its 300-period (50-day) MA on the 4hr chart, suggesting that the medium-term trend still favors the bears. Meanwhile, the secondary indicators are also rolling over: the 4hr MACD has been trending lower since the start of the week, while the RSI indicator has already broken below its own bullish trend line. If support in the .7040-50 zone gives way, a quick drop to the psychologically-significant .7000 level is likely, potentially followed by a retest of the January lows under .6900 in time. Only a conclusive move above this week’s highs and the 50-day MA near .7150 would shift the bias back in favor of the bulls at this point.

AUD4HR2-2-2016 8-55-19 AM

Related tags: AUD/USD dovish Interest rates RBA Stevens MACD Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.