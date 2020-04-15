Poor US Data wont Help the Risk Off Move Today

So far today, it appears as though stock prices don’t believe the worst is over yet!

April 15, 2020 1:02 PM

Poor US Data won't Help the Risk Off Move Today

When US traders woke up this morning,  S&P 500 futures were already down 35 handles.  Whatever the reason, whether it was a blame game about the coronavirus or expectations of disappointing US data, the markets were in risk off mode. When the US data was released, it wasn’t the reading economists were looking for.  Below is the important US data released this morning, along  with their expectations, last reading, and whether the data was better or worse:

Data                                       Actual                   Expected             Last        Better or Worse than Expected

Retail Sales:                          -8.7%                     8.0%                      -0.4%                     Worse

Retail Sales (Ex -Auto):       -4.5%                     -4.8%                     -0.4%                     Better

NY Empire State Manu:      -78.2%                  -35                          -21.5                      Worse

Industrial Prod:                    -5.4%                     -4%                        0.5%                      Worse

Manufacturing Prod:           -6.3%                     -3.2%                     -0.1%                     Worse

Capacity Utilization:           72.7%                    73.8%                    77%                        Worse

NAHB House Mkt Index:     30                          55                           72                          Worse

Two things jump out from this data picture:

1) Retail sales data and the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index were THE WORST ON RECORD 

2) Most of the data was much worse than the survey of economists had expected.

This comes on the heels of the 3 worst weeks of initial jobless claims data ever, totaling nearly 17,000,000.  And expectations for tomorrows initial claims data is for another -5,000,000.

However, one thing we know about markets is that they are always trying to “price in” future data.  So, traders will look at this data in one of 2 ways, both of which depend on the outlook of the coronavirus:

1) Ignore the data, its old and we are past the peak of the coronavirus, so buy risk 

2) this data is horrible, even worse than economists thought,  and there is more to come because the coronavirus has not yet peaked. No one knows when the US will “re-open”, therefore sell risk.

So far today, it appears as though stock prices don’t believe the worst is over yet and the latest rally was just a “bear market rally”.  The S&P 500 traded up to near 2850 and stalled as price is currently forming a marubozo black candle. This candle formation has little or no upper and lower wicks, which means the opening price is the same as the high and the closing price is the same as the low.  This is a very bearish formation.

Source: Tradingview, CME, City Index

Traders will need to continue to watch the daily coronavirus briefings and the weekly initial jobless claims data to determine where we are along the coronavirus path.


Related tags: Indices Coronavirus Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
January 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 26, 2024 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 26, 2024 12:30 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2024 03:34 AM
        stocks_08
        S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 23, 2024 12:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.