Pattern Play Golden Star Resources

Bullish trendline breakout and bullish MACD crossover.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2020 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern Play: Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources (GSS), a Canadian-based gold mining and exploration company, broke to the upside of a falling wedge pattern on Monday, September 14th. On September 16th, the MACD line crossed above the signal line, a bullish indicator. It appears that the majority of gold mining companies are showing similar patterns, which shows traders that there is positive sentiment in the precious metals sector. This is likely the result of U.S. markets showing signs of weakness in the past two weeks, as gold is viewed as a safe haven during poor market conditions. 

Given the spinning top candle sticks in the last two days of trading, price action could be hinting that the breakout is stalling and bound for a throwback. Price will likely retrace to the upper trendline where is will probably find support and bounce to retest the 2020 high of 5.20. If 5.20 is penetrated, then price will likely grind higher to the 5.65 resistance level, a high last reached in mid-2016. If price ends up closing below the upper trendline it would be a troubling sign that could indicate that the pattern breakout was false. If that occurs price could slip back to the 4.20 support level, where a rebound may occur, but is less likely. If price breaks below the 4.20 support level it could slip further to 3.60.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Gold Equities Technical Analysis Candlesticks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:40 PM
    Gold nuggets
    The mild rebound for gold and copper wreaks of a dead-cat bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 29, 2024 04:30 AM
      gold_03
      Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 28, 2024 04:43 PM
        gold_09
        Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.