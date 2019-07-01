Oil Rises As OPEC Poised To Extend Output Cuts

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 1, 2019 9:56 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil has rallied over 2% in early trade extending gains from the previous week as the OPEC plus group look set to roll over supply cuts until the end of the year, or early next year.

In a productive G20 meeting Russia agreed with Saudi Arabia to continue with the output production cuts. Early this morning, Iran confirmed that it would not seek to block the deal struck over the 1.2 million barrel a day output cut. This has calmed traders’ nerves and lifted the price of oil before the OPEC meeting (Monday & Tuesday) has even concluded. 
What we are seeing is just how keen OPEC are to keep prices underpinned, even at the sacrifice of loss of market share. The reward for the sacrifice has been immediately visible with the two main oil benchmarks, Brent and crude rallying over 2.5% in early trade.

Demand to increase?
The G20 meeting over the weekend had additional benefits for oil. An agreement by President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping to call a trade truce has boosted hopes of a trade agreement. Given the declining health of the world economy amid the ongoing trade dispute, traders are optimistic that a trade truce, leading to a trade agreement could put a halt to the global economic downturn, boosting demand for oil in the process. 
Numerous opposing factors

OPEC cuts, elevated tensions in the Middle East plus sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are helping to underpin oil prices. Meanwhile rapidly expanding output from US shale, combined with concerns over the health of the global economy are keeping downward pressure on oil prices. Up to now these numerous opposing factors impacting the supply and demand of oil have been roughly balanced. However, they also make it difficult to predict what’s likely to happen next. Should OPEC cut and for longer than originally thought, this could give the oil bulls the upper hand for the coming months providing the US – Sino trade truce remains in place.



Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Research
Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    What are the most traded commodities?
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    October 21, 2022 03:50 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
      By:
      October 5, 2022 03:50 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        OPEC+ agrees to a 2,000,000bpd cut!
        By:
        October 5, 2022 03:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.