Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support

Oil prices plunged more than 10% off the monthly high with WTI now testing critical support at the 2025 yearly open. A multi-timeframe view of the oil technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 7:32 PM
Energy
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly, Daily & Intraday Trade Levels

  • Oil erase January breakout- prices plunge nearly 10.4% off monthly high
  • WTI now testing confluent support- risk for price inflection into close of the month
  • Resistance 74.55/75, 75.57, 77.15/55 (key)- Support 71.89-72.45, 71.33 (key), 69.05

Crude oil prices are up just 2.9% despite a monthly range of more than 12.5% as the WTI bears attempt to ease the January breakout. A reversal off technical resistance now shifts the focus to a critical support pivot near the 2025 yearly open- risk for possible exhaustion / price inflection ahead. Battle lines drawn on the weekly, daily, and 240min WTI technical charts.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

 Oil Price Chart-WTI Weekly-Crude Oil Trade Outlook-USOil Technical Outlook-1-28-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Oil Price Forecast, we noted that WTI was, “threatening a breakout of a six-month downtrend and keeps the focus higher while within this multi-week pitchfork. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 71.33 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 73.91 needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance.” Oil prices ripped higher the following week with a four-week rally extending more than 17.7% off the late-December lows.

The advance reversed sharply off Fibonacci resistance mid-month at 78.6% retracement of the July decline at 80.39 with WTI plunging nearly 10.4% off the highs. The decline is now approaching key support at the origin of the January breakout around the 2024 & 2025 yearly opens- looking for possible price infection into this zone in the days ahead.

Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

 Oil Price Chart-WTI Daily-Crude Oil Trade Outlook-USOil Technical Outlook-1-28-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A look at the oil daily chart shows the magnitude of this recent decline with the December trendline further highlighting near-term support here at 71.89-72.45- a region defined by the objective 2025 yearly open, the August low-day close (LDC), the 61.8% retracement of the November rally, and the June swing low.

Ultimately, a break / close below the 2024 yearly open at 71.33 would be needed to invalidate the December uptrend / suggest a more significant high is in place. Losses below this threshold would threaten another bout of accelerated declines towards the November LDC at 69.05 and critical support at the 2020 high / 2023 close low / 2024 LDC at 65.62-66.29- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Oil Price Chart – WTI 240min

 Oil Price Chart-WTI 240min-Crude Oil Trade Outlook-USOil Technical Outlook-1-28-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; WTI on TradingView

A closer look at oil price action shows WTI trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork extending off monthly highs with the lower parallel further highlighting near-term support here. Initial resistance is eyed with the objective weekly open / 200-day moving average at 74.55/75 with near-term bearish invalidation now set to the 38.2% retracement at 75.58.  Ultimately a breach / close above the 61.8% retracement at 77.55 would be needed to threaten uptrend resumption.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Bottom line: Oil has plunged into confluent support at the objective yearly open- looking for a reaction here with the bears vulnerable while above the December trendline. From a trading standpoint, rallies would need to be limited to 75.58 IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 71.33 needed to fuel the next leg of the decline. Watch the weekly close for guidance here.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Oil WTI Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
U.S. Dollar Holds Support, Stocks Come Back to Life - Fed, ECB Coming Up
Today 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision
Today 04:15 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 03:26 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
Today 03:05 PM
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 07:32 PM
    crypto_03
    Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Today 10:00 AM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 23, 2025 08:08 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 22, 2025 10:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.