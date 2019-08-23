Oil pares some China inspired losses post Powell

Fed Jay Powell lifts oil post China tariff fall

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 23, 2019 11:53 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Traders spent the past 5 days looking towards Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole as the big risk event this week, only for China to swipe the attention at the last minute. China announced tariffs of 5% - 10% to be placed on an additional $75 billion of US imports including soybeans, cars and oil. 

The move by China is a clear retaliation for the additional tariffs levied by Trump on Chinese imports last week. The latest tit for tat moves in the trade dispute are darkening the economic outlook.

Oil tumbled following China’s announcement as the escalation of the trade dispute is knocking the global growth outlook and future oil demand expectations.

Federal Chair Jay Powell indicated that policy makers are more concerned over trade policies than inflation. Powell’s pledge to act as necessary offered some reassurance to the markets that support is on its way. The Fed chair certainly didn’t say anything to indicate a pushing back on a 25 basis point rate cut expected in the coming months.  The prospect of support to the US economy, boosted the price of oil.

WTI levels to watch:
Oil was trading 2.5% lower following the announcement of the Chinese tariffs, hitting of a low of $53.42. Following Jay Powell’s speech oil pared its losses moving $1 higher. Should oil continue to rise resistance could be tested in the region of $55.60 prior to $56 and $57.50. On the downside support can be seen at $53.50 prior to $53.00.


Related tags: Crude Oil China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.