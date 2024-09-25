Oil, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

Oil steadies as the market mulls over the demand outlook & ahead of EIA stockpile data. EUR/USD steadies below 1.12. after weaker US consumer confidence.

September 25, 2024 9:43 AM
Oil steadies as the market mulls over the demand outlook & ahead of EIA stockpile data

  • US consumer confidence drops sharply
  • China’s stimulus announcement lifted the oil demand outlook
  • Oil steadies below 71.50 -72.50 resistance zone

Oil is holding steady around the 71.00 mark after gains yesterday as Chinese stimulus news is offset with demand concerns after weak US consumer confidence data.

US consumer confidence dropped sharply in September, raising concerns over the demand outlook in the US, the world’s largest oi consumer.

Chinese authorities unveiled a series of stimulus measures yesterday in order to support the economy point which appears to be on track to miss GDP targets for the year.

The moves to reduce mortgage rates and cut bank reserves, among other measures, are a step in the right direction and the largest stimulus seen from China in years; however, further measures may need to be taken to ensure ongoing growth

Oil prices are also supported by worries about oil supply in the Middle East amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could broaden out in the region and affect supply.

Attention will now turn to EIA crude oil stockpiles, which come after a larger-than-expected draw from API stockpiles. API data showed a 4.3 million barrel draw well ahead of the 1.1 million barrel forecast.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil trades below multiple falling trendlines and its 200 SMA. The price has recovered from a September low of 65.50. However, the recovery has run into resistance at the 71.50-72.50 zone, which buyers will need to overcome to negate the near-term downtrend. A rise above this resistance zone opens the door to 75.00, the falling trendline resistance, and 77.25, the 200 SMA.

Failure to rise above 71.50-72.50 could see the price ease back towards 70.00 before bringing 65.50 into focus.

oil FORECAST CHART

EUR/USD steadies below 1.12 after weaker US consumer confidence

  • US consumer confidence dropped by the most in 3 years
  • German recession worries could limit EUR gains
  • EUR/USD tests 1.12

EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.12 after strong gains yesterday, as the USD steadies following a steep sell-off.

The greenback is hovering near a 14-month low as investors ramped up expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates more aggressively following a sharp decline in U.S. consumer confidence.

The Conference Board consumer sentiment index plunged by the most since August 2021 as consumers worried about the outlook for the jobs market. Weaker consumer confidence often causes slower consumption, putting the brakes on the economy.

Today, attention is turning to US new home sales ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow and US inflation data on Friday.

Meanwhile, the euro found support yesterday from the upbeat market mood following China’s stimulus announcement. However, concerns over the health of the eurozone economy and rising recession worries in Germany could limit the upside.

Yesterday's data showed that the German Ifo business climate deteriorated more than expected in September. The data follows soft PMI data from earlier in the week and adds to a series of disappointing figures from Germany in recent weeks, raising concerns about a recession.

The eurozone economic calendar is quiet today, meaning the USD will likely drive the pair.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD has been trending higher since mid-April. More recently, the pair recovered from 1.10, the September low, and is testing resistance at 1.12 resistance, the August high, and the 2024 high.

Buyers, supported by the rising RSI, will look to rise above 1.12 to head towards 1.1275, the 2023 high.

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.1140, the December 2023 high; below here, 1.11 comes into play. I t takes a break below 1.1o0 to create a lower low.

EUR/USD forecast chart

