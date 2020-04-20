Oil Dives To 20 Year Low

Oil is extending its decline, dropping to the lowest level in two decades on fears that the world is running out of places to store crude, as demand is crushed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 20, 2020 5:16 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil is extending its decline, dropping to the lowest level in two decades on fears that the world is running out of places to store crude, as demand is crushed. Output cuts have clearly proved to be insufficient to cope with plummeting demand amid coronavirus lock down.

Despite losing 1/5th of its value last week after the OPEC+ cuts failed to counter the coronavirus demand hit, oil has tanked again. Storage, particularly in at the Cushing hub in Oklahoma is running so low that fears are growing that some US producers will soon be forced to pay customers to take oil from them. Currently buyers of WTI are offering as little as $2 per barrel for some oil streams. Stockpiles at Cushing have increased close to 50% to 55 million barrels since the end of February. The site has working storage capacity of 76 million barrels.

More cuts coming?
The 9.7 million barrels per day OPEC+ cuts are paling in comparison with the demand hit. Estimates are that global demand has been slashed by a third. The reality is that demand will not pick up until lock downs across the globe are eased – we are still a few weeks off that yet. It wouldn’t be surprising if the OPEC+ group decided to act again sooner rather than later in an attempt to put a floor under the price of oil, something they have failed to do so far.

Lock downs need to ease
Overnight the US WTI oil benchmark plunged by as much as 21% to $14.47 a barrel, its lowest level since 1999. The price has since picked up and is trading -17% at $15.23 amid some signs of optimism; New York coronavirus deaths eased and some European countries are slowly opening their economies or at least are putting exit strategies in place.

Whilst the soft oil prices are unsurprisingly weighing on oil majors on the open, other firms, such as travel firms would benefit from the lower oil prices, however with these sectors are still in paralyses, the benefit wont be felt for some time. That said the softer oil prices will help these firms as they ramp up after the lock down.

Levels to watch
Oil trades below its 50 and 20 sma on the 4-hour chart – a bearish chart. Immediate support can be seen at $14.67 the overnight low. After this round number $14 could offer support.
Resistance can be seen at $18.05 (overnight high) prior to $19.1 (20 sma) and $20.50 (16th April).

Market chart highlighting how oil prices have hit a 20 year low. Published in April 2020 by CityIndex

 


Related tags: Oil Coronavirus OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
    Jobs
    USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 1, 2024 01:53 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        US dollar rallies, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tumble post FOMC
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 31, 2024 10:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.