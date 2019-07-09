Ocado shrugs off warehouse fire with aggressive numbers

Ocado has been bucking the trend in UK retail for some time, and this morning announced retail revenues were up over 9% despite a fire at its Andover warehouse that led to a write down of GBP 98 million.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 9, 2019 6:30 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Ocado has been bucking the trend in UK retail for some time, and this morning announced retail revenues were up over 9% despite a fire at its Andover warehouse that led to a write down of GBP 98 million. Beyond this however Ocado is looking to realise further revenues from its technology platform and international partnerships.

Ocado shares were up 3.76% in early trading. The FTSE 100 opened slightly down again and seems intent on giving up some of its performance in June.

Asian markets wait for further Fed news

Asian markets had a less satisfactory outing on Tuesday. The US jobs report suggesting better than expected employment growth had Asian traders awaiting further testimony from the Fed on Capitol Hill. The markets appear more convinced now that we will not see further rate hikes in the US anytime soon. Most major Asian indexes were off slightly with only the Nikkei 225 up 0.14%.

Unions put pressure on Corbyn to back Remain

In the currency markets it is still all politics for the pound, with the GBP sitting at that 1.25 level as traders wait to see what happens next. Unions have put pressure on Labour to back a future Remain vote, but there is still the staunchly hard line Brexit rhetoric coming out of the Tory leadership contest to consider. The pound slipped down to 1.2483 this morning.

Oil prices are also slightly down at around the USD 63 point for Brent crude at the moment. The worries here are that we are heading into a global slowdown that will hit demand. On top of this energy traders are still unconvinced that the US and China can pull that trade agreement out of the hat.
Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.