NZD/USD on Cusp of Testing September Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision

NZD/USD is on the cusp of testing the September low (0.6107) as it slips to a fresh monthly low (0.6108).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 8, 2024 4:30 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD

NZD/USD is on the cusp of testing the September low (0.6107) as it slips to a fresh monthly low (0.6108), and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the central bank is expected to lower the official cash rate (OCR) for the second time this year.

NZD/USD on Cusp of Testing September Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision

Keep in mind, the recent selloff in NZD/USD emerged following the failed attempt to test the July 2023 high (0.6412), with the weakness in the exchange rate keeping the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of overbought territory.

 

In turn, NZD/USD may struggle to retain the advance from the yearly low (0.5850) as the RSI falls to its lowest level since August, and the RBNZ meeting may drag on the New Zealand Dollar as the central bank is expected to implement a 50bp rate cut.

New Zealand Economic Calendar

New Zealand Economic Calendar 10082024

It seems as though the RBNZ will continue to alter the course for monetary policy as the central bank projects ‘the OCR to decline over time,’ and it remains to be seen if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. will further unwind its restrictive policy at its last meeting for 2024 as ‘the OCR needs to decline sooner than previously assumed, in order for inflation to sustainably settle at the 2 percent target midpoint in the medium term.’

With that said, NZD/USD may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows should the RBNZ retain a dovish forward guidance, but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the month if the central bank delivers a hawkish rate cut.

NZD/USD Price Chart – Daily

NZDUSD Daily Chart 10082024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; NZD/USD on TradingView

  • NZD/USD extends the decline from the September high (0.6379) to mark the longest selloff since August 2023, with a breach below the September low (0.6107) raising the scope for a move towards 0.6070 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • A break/close below the 0.5910 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.5960 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region opens up the yearly low (0.5850) but NZD/USD may stage a rebound should it defend the September low (0.6107).
  • Need a move above the weekly high (0.6213) for NZD/USD to negate the bearish price series, with a break/close above the 0.6220 (50% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) bringing the monthly high (0.6351) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Eyes September High

AUD/USD Forecast: RSI Continues to Move Away from Overbought Zone

EUR/USD Vulnerable on Close Below 50-Day SMA

USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: NZD USD RBNZ Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZD USD articles

downtrend chart
NZD/USD sinks as disinflation trend adds to case for RBNZ jumbo rate cut
By:
David Scutt
October 15, 2024 10:37 PM
    trading floor
    NZD/USD tests 200DMA as RBNZ joins the jumbo rate cut club
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 9, 2024 01:37 AM
      NZD/USD on Cusp of Testing September Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision
      By:
      David Song
      October 8, 2024 03:30 PM
        Research
        AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, NZD/USD analysis: RBA mins down, RBNZ up next
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 8, 2024 02:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.