NZDUSD Bulls are Salivating

Sometimes, when things look to be at the worst, they may turn out to be the best.

February 28, 2020 10:48 AM

NZD/USD Bulls are Salivating

Earlier today, New Zealand was the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus.  A woman in her 60s who traveled from Iran to Auckland via Bali tested positive for the virus on Friday. NZD/USD is down 1.1% today and gunning for it’s the October 1st lows near .6200.  The lows of 2015 are .6193 as well. From a trading point of view,  NZD/USD bulls will be looking to buy near this levels and place stops below the 2015 lows.  Why?  Because there is tremendous Risk/Reward potential.  If one buys near .6230, and risks 50 pips, this trader may look for a target of .6430 (or more), or the 38.2% retracement from the December 31st highs to today’s lows.  That’s a risk/reward of 1:4, that is, risking 50 to make 200.  Bulls may look to take advantage of the risk/reward near the lows.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, let’s say a trader wishes to risk less.  This trader must be patient and wait for the market to “come to them” near the .6200 level.  For example, this trader only wants to risk 20 pips.  He or she may wait and buy at .6205 and place stops below the 2015 lows at .6185.  Horizontal resistance appears to be at .6284.  So, if this trader places a take profit order at .6275 (or more), they risk/reward would be 1:3.5, that is, risking 20 to make 75.  The RSI is diverging with price, however in this hyper volatile market oscillators should not be used alone (or even at all).  But again, bulls may look to take advantage of the risk/reward near the lows.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Whether one is bullish or bearish, each trader has their own risk tolerances.  That is something each trader must decide for himself or herself.  Sometimes, when things look to be at the worst, they may turn out to be the best.  As long as traders use proper risk management (NZD/USD bulls in this case), trades can have large upside potential, or minimal loss.   In this case, bulls may be looking for support near the lows to try and make that happen.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.