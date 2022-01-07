Non-Farm Payrolls underwhelm; what does it mean for the Fed?

The US added +199,000 jobs to the economy in December vs +400,000 expected

January 7, 2022 4:01 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

Non-Farm Payrolls for December were much weaker than expected for the second month in a row!  The US added +199,000 jobs to the economy in December vs +400,000 expected.  (See our NFP Preview here).  Although November’s print was revised higher to +249,000 from +210,000, it did little to soften the blow of the weaker December print.  The unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% from 4.1%, its lowest level since February 2020.  In addition, Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.6% vs 0.4% expected and 0.4% in November.  This tied the highest level since April 2021 as employers paid higher wages to fill job vacancies.

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

The FOMC minutes from last month stated that “most participants judged conditions for a rate hike could be met relatively soon if the recent pace of labor market improvements continued”. Heading into today’s NFP print, markets were pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike at the March meeting.  The 2-month average NFP print is only +224,000 jobs. Although positive, if the number continues to come in weaker than expected over the next few months, it may not meet the criteria for maximum employment for the Fed to rates.  On the other hand, a 3.9% unemployment rate is very strong, and the Fed will take notice.  Chairman Powell has said that there isn’t one single data point for gauging the strength of the jobs market.  Therefore, traders need to stay tuned to future jobs data, ahead of the March meeting, to get a better sense of whether a rate hike is imminent based on “maximum employment”.

Central Banks: Liftoff in Focus?

Although still confined to the 95.50/97.00 range the index has been in for nearly 2 months, the DXY did have some downward movement after the NFP print.  It broke lower, back below the upward sloping trendline of the symmetrical triangle.  Support is at the 50 Day Moving Average near 95.76 and then the November 30th, 2021 lows at 95.51.  In December, price failed to maintain its breakout about the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel (green) the index has been in since May 2021.  Often when price fails to break out of one side of a channel, it moves to test the other side.  This is the next support level, near 94.90.

20220107 DXY daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.60.  Above there is a confluence of resistance at the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel and previous highs at 96.94, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the double bottom lows of 2021, near 97.73.  This also corresponds with the target of the double bottom breakout.

The Non-Farm Payroll number was disappointing.  However, was it enough for the Fed to continue to believe we are on our way towards maximum employment?  With a rate hike not expected until March, markets will have to wait for more data to find out!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities



Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY NFP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.