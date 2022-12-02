Non-farm Payrolls stronger than expected. Does that change the Fed’s plan?

Chances are that Powell and gang stick to the plan and only hike 50bps. However, that’s not to say that they can’t increase rates later if they deem it necessary.

December 2, 2022 4:04 PM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will today’s Non-Farm Payroll data and Average Hourly Earnings data matter to the Fed when it meets for its interest rate decision on December 14th?  The jobs report is moderate to strong, which has been good for the Fed when raising rates.  However, the jobs report, together with strong Average Hourly Earnings, may be another story.  Chances are that Powell and gang stick to the plan and only hike 50bps.  However, that’s not to say that they can’t increase rates later if they deem it necessary.

 

A month ago, expectations were for an October Non-Farm Payrolls print of 200,000.  The actual October print was 261,000.  November’s print was expected once again to be 200,000.  The actual number of Non-Farm Payroll jobs added to the economy was 263,000!  In addition, the October print was revised higher to 284,000.  However, the biggest economic data point from today’s release may have been Average Hourly Earnings. The November print was 0.6% MoM, much higher than the 0.3% MoM expected.  In addition, the previous reading was revised higher to 0.5%.  The YoY print moved up to 5.1% from 4.9%.  When Powell spoke at the Brookings Institute earlier in the week, he said that he did not see wage growth contributing to inflation.  But will that outlook change after today’s release?  Powell choreographed a 50bps rate hike for the December meeting.  Given the continued strong jobs market and the large increase in Average Hourly Earnings, will he change his mind?

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

The US Dollar seems to think that there may be a chance of an increase in rate hikes by 75bps.  Immediately after the print was released, USD/JPY jumped from 134.10 to 135.98 as traders feared that wages could be creeping into inflation, and therefore, the Fed may have to change its tune at the December interest rate decision meeting.

20221202 usdjpy 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

In addition to the NFP data results being good for the US Dollar, it also helped that USD/JPY had briefly broken below the 200 Day Moving Average at 134.50 and was running into support at the 50% retracement from the lows of March 4th to the highs of October 21st.  Also notice that the RSI has moved into oversold territory, an indication that the pair may have been ready for a bounce.  If today’s candlestick closes near current levels (135.30), it will be a Dragonfly Doji.  When combined with an RSI in oversold territory, this can be a powerful reversal signal.

20221202 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute chart, if the bounce continues and USD/JPY moves higher, the first resistance is at the intersection of a downward sloping trendline dating to November 10th and the lows from November 28th.  Above there, horizontal resistance crosses at the November 30th highs of 139.89, then the highs from November 21st at 142.21.  However, if the longer-term trend prevails, the first support level is at the combination of today’s low and the previously mentioned 50% retracement level between 133.30 and 133.62.  Below there, support crosses at the lows of August 2nd near 130.39, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe at 128.90.

20221202 usdjpy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will today’s Non-Farm Payroll data and Average Hourly Earnings data matter to the Fed when it meets for its interest rate decision on December 14th?  The jobs report is moderate to strong, which has been good for the Fed when raising rates.  However, the jobs report, together with strong Average Hourly Earnings, may be another story.  Chances are that Powell and gang stick to the plan and only hike 50bps.  However, that’s not to say that they can’t increase rates later if they deem it necessary.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NFP USD/JPY Powell

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Today 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Today 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Today 02:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 07:36 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:00 PM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 09:09 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.