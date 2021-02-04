Nio Share Price Recovers After Record Deliveries

Nio rebounds off trend line support after record delivery numbers.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 4, 2021 5:56 PM
Electric vehicle charging
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Electric Vehicle stocks have seen huge demand over the past year. Whilst Tesla is the  most well-known of these stocks, it is by no means the only Electric Vehicle company to have performed well in 2020

Nio, the Chinese based electric vehicle maker has surged 1000% since May. Since reporting a monthly update on 3rd January, which my colleague Matt Weller touches on here, the stock surged almost 17% across the month of January. Nio jumped an additional 4% in Wednesday’s trade and held most of those gains on Thursday.

Record deliveries drive the Nio share price higher
The latest share price surge higher comes after a sales report revealed strong demand for NIO’s upscale electric SUV’s.

The January report revealed this week confirmed a monthly record of 7225 vehicles sold in the first month of the year, despite strong competition from Tesla’ made in China Model Y. This represents a 352% year on year increase from January 2020.

The figure beat rival XPeng’s January deliveries of 6015 and LI Auto’s 5379 vehicles

Some analyst following the stock consider that demand could remain elevated at least until the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday week.

What Next?
The next major event for NIO investors will be Q4 and full year 2020 earnings. The date is yet to be announced but it is expected sooner rather than later, most likely in the second half of February.

Risks ahead
Apple announcing that it is partnering with South Korean automobile maker Kia for project Titan promise to shake up the EV industry over the coming years with the Apple Car. Alibaba has also partnered with state run automaker SAIC.

Nio technical analysis
After hitting an all time high of $67.00 at the start of the year, Nio’s share price retreated before finding support on the lower band of an ascending channel pattern at 54.50. 

A recovery off 54.50 this week has seen the price test the key resistance of 57.30 (November’s high). Should the price convincingly break through this important level for the bulls then the psychological resistance level of 60 needs to be overcome before the bulls target $67.00 all time high. 

Should the price fail to hold the key $57.60 level then 54.65 the lower band of the ascending trendline could come into play with a move below negating the current longer term uptend. A move below here could see 52 the 50 sma tested.

Learn more about trading equities


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.