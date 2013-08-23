Nikkei records 2 jump

The Nikkei has jumped in value by two per cent today (August 23rd) to close the week on a high.

Having lost more than 2.5 per cent on Tuesday, this represents a solid comeback for the index, which ends the week at 13,660.55.

According to a report by Reuters, the Nikkei has therefore increased in value by 0.1 per cent over the course of the week, which seemed unlikely after yesterday's 0.4 per cent fall.

Toyota was one of the biggest movers on the index today and the carmaker gained 2.8 per cent, while Sony added 3.2 per cent after it confirmed the release of the new PlayStation 4 (PS4) console will take place in November.

The PS4 will be out in the US on November 15th and its release in the UK and Europe will be two weeks after that date.

Upbeat factory data from a range of countries helped to prop up the Nikkei today and it was exporters that did particularly well during the trading session.

