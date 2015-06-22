Nikkei hits 2 week high on Greece hopes

Japan’s Nikkei 225 has hit a two-week high, mirroring gains seen on stock markets around the world on the back of positive Greek debt news.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2015 6:36 PM
Hopes that Greece could avoid defaulting and exiting the euro helped shares rise to a two-week high on Japan's Nikkei 225 today (June 22nd).

The index finished the day up 1.3 per cent on 20,428.19 points, which, according to Reuters, is its highest close since June 8th.

There was also a rise on the Topix and JPX-Nikkei Index 400 indices, which both ended 1.1 per cent higher on 1,648.61 and 14,882.15 points respectively.

Markets around the world reacted positively to news Greece could be able to avoid defaulting on its debts.

The country has put forward a new cash-for-reform deal which has been broadly welcomed by finance ministers of eurozone countries, who are due to meet to discuss a deal later this week.

Speaking at a news conference, chairman of the 19-nation Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said they will "work very hard" with the Greek government to reach an agreement that satisfies Greece's creditors and safeguards public finances.

